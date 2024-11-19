THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER Comes to the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cadence will present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, for eight performances at the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center. The musical is a fun-filled festive production featuring professional actors and local children. The two-week engagement plays Friday through Sunday each week, December 13-22, 2024.

Based on the best-selling book and play by Barbara Robinson, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical is the story of the Herdman kids, known in their small-town as the worst behaved kids, ever! The Herdmans are loud, disruptive bullies who somehow land the leading roles in the church’s Christmas pageant. Hilarity and chaos ensue as the children “revise” the classic Christmas story and the townspeople become offended and outraged. The pageant’s director Grace Bradley and the Reverend must find a way for the community to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas despite the Herdmans attempt to wreck it.



Cadence is proud to foster a collaborative, creative community while offering a diversity of experiences for young actors and adults alike. The intergenerational cast and creatives for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever have cultivated a beautiful collection of artists through this production, learning from each other and strengthening family bonds through the arts. In fact, several of the young artists in this production share the stage with their parents. The musical features two casts (Frosty and Rudolph) which rotate during the engagement.

Those attending the December 21st 1 PM matinee will have an opportunity to visit Santa Richmond! This special event will take place after the performance from 3:15 to 4:00pm. Please note that a separate ticket must be purchased for this magical experience which includes a professional digital photo with Santa, plus the chance to take your own photos. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable addition to your holiday celebrations! Learn more about Santa Richmond at @santarichmondva. Buy Now to secure your tickets!

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical features music and lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner with the book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham. The production’s direction is by Taylor Bernard and musical direction by Heidi Taylor. Courtney Vollmer created the choreography.

The Cadence production features actors Lauren Barry, Kaitlyn Connolly, Desirèe Dabney, Joel Furtick, Chloe Green, Lauren Leinhaas-Cook, and Corey T. Norman. Visit here to view the Frosty and Rudolph youth cast assignments. For more background about this production and cadence please review these articles:

