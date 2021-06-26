Synetic Theater Welcomes Back In-Person Audiences for 2021-2022 Season

Synetic Theater, a center for American Physical Theater, is re-opening its doors after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of in-person events.

Having successfully pivoted to online programming through its Synetic Streaming platform, the 2021-2022 season will be a hybrid of in-person live theatrical productions and a continuation of its original film productions. Seasonal memberships and tickets for The Madness of Poe will be available June 25 at 703.824.8060 x117 or www.synetictheater.org

Co-founder and Artistic Director Paata Tsikurishvili remarks, "Our 20th anniversary season is a celebration of the interplay between our past and our future. The reinvention of a gothic thriller, a new work for families, an original hilarious farce, and our talented Teen Company. I hope that you will join us both in-person and virtually as we continue celebrating this 20 year milestone season and redefining what is possible in the theatre."

The first production is a traveling show expressed through body and facial masks, pantomime illusions, and dazzling choreography: The Miraculous Magical Balloon tells a story of a traveling actor and his magical trunk, full of toys, tricks, and surprises. The performances are August 19 - September 18 at Crystal City Water Park, Arlington County Fair, Lubber Run, Dark Star Park, and Gateway Park.

On September 10-11 at Arlington's Lubber Run Amphitheater Shhhhhhakespeare Revue debuts with a 60-minute tour-de-force medley of favorite scenes from Synetic's wordless Shakespeare Series. Seats for the September 11th performance will be set aside for first responders and frontline workers to honor the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Welcoming audiences back to the theater is The Madness of Poe, October 11 - 31. Dive deep into the corners of the human psyche with the critically-acclaimed adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's iconic gothic horror story. Last seen on our stages 13 years ago, it is the perfect project to mark the return to the theater - classic Synetic in every way.

In December 2021, Synetic will present a new Family Series show - Cinderella, with more information and creative team to be announced at a later date.

Helmed by Vato Tsikurishvili and the Helen Hayes Award-nominated team from the 2019 hit Cyrano de Bergerac, The Servant of Two Masters is an adaptation of Carlo Goldoni's commedia dell'arte masterpiece. Rescheduled from Summer 2020 to March 2022, the in-person show will be a madcap farce of mistaken identity and unparalleled physical comedy.

Synetic Streaming with short, original films created by company members and produced by Synetic Motion Pictures, select performances from the in-person live events, and more will continue to be available via its website and app suite as an on-demand, world-class viewing experience that will stream singular Synetic-curated content right to viewers' TVs via screen-sharing or white-label apps available on Roku or Apple TV.