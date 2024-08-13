Single Tickets on Sale For The 2024-2025 Season at Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach has announced that single tickets for its highly anticipated 2024-2025 season are now available for purchase.

The 2024-2025 season is set to feature a diverse lineup of shows, ranging from classic favorites to contemporary masterpieces. LTVB's commitment to providing high-quality, engaging theatrical experiences continues with a season that includes:

Misery – based on a Stephen King thriller, a famous author is held captive by an obsessive fan who demands he rewrite his latest novel, leading to a suspenseful and chilling battle for survival.

How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying – a young and ambitious window washer quickly rises through the corporate ranks using a self-help book's tips, only to navigate the hilarious and chaotic world of office politics and romantic entanglements in this toe-tapping musical.

Into The Breeches – a group of determined women step into the roles of a WWII-era community theater's all-male cast, hilarious and heartwarming, navigating the challenges of producing Shakespeare while grappling with their own personal struggles and triumphs.

45 Seconds From Broadway – is Neil Simon's delightful comedy that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the quirky lives of theatergoers and performers just steps away from the Broadway stage, blending humor and heart in a vibrant exploration of showbiz.

Ripcord – is a sharp and hilarious comedy about two mismatched roommates in a senior living facility who engage in a high-stakes game of one-upmanship, leading to unexpected revelations and heartfelt connections.

The Producers - (Summer Musical after 24-25 season) Mel Brooks' riotous musical about a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his accountant who scheme to get rich by staging the biggest flop in theater history, only to find their disastrous show becoming a runaway hit.

Single tickets can be purchased through the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach's website www.ltvb.com or by calling the box office at (757) 428-9233. Early ticket purchases are encouraged, as shows are expected to sell out quickly.

Season passes are also available for those looking to enjoy all the productions at a discounted rate, offering the best value for avid theatre-goers.

Join us for a season of remarkable performances and unforgettable moments. The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach looks forward to welcoming you to our theatre and sharing the magic of live performance with you.

All performances will be at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach located at 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. Showtimes are as follows: Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:30PM. Tickets are currently available for purchase and can be obtained through the theater's website at www.ltvb.com or by calling the box office at (757) 428-9233. Play tickets start at $25 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. Musical tickets start at $28 for adults and $18 for children 12 and under. There is a discount for seniors, ages 60 and up, active duty military, and full-time students at $22 play tickets and $25 musical tickets. Group discounts available for groups of 20 and more.

Comments