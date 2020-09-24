Signature Theatre Releases Fifth Episode Of THE SIGNATURE SHOW

The Signature Show is a free biweekly half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists and more.

Signature Theatre releases the fifth episode of The Signature Show, featuring a Diner cast reunion, a wig making extravaganza with Anne Nesmith and performances by Inés Nassara, Brent Barrett and Cedric Neal with Kayla Pecchioni, Nova Y. Payton and Shayla Simmons.

The Signature Show is a free biweekly half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and memories of Signature's past and a glimpse into its future.

All episodes can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre).

View Episode 5 of The Signature Show at https://youtu.be/U3Tt6h_pZKo

The fifth episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot), features Brent Barrett (Signature's La Cage aux Folles, Broadway's Grand Hotel), Erika Henningsen (Signature's Diner, Broadway's Mean Girls), Derek Klena (Signature's Diner, Broadway's Jagged Little Pill), Inés Nassara (Signature's Spunk, Ford Theatre's The Wiz), Cedric Neal (Signature's Dreamgirls, West End's Motown: the Musical), wig designer Anne Nesmith (Signature's A Little Night Music, Arena Stage's Guess Who's Coming to Dinner) Nova Y. Payton (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', Shakespeare Theatre's The Amen Corner), Kayla Pecchioni (Signature's A Chorus Line, North American Tour of The Book of Mormon), playwright Rahima R. Rice (At the Full Yum), Shayla Simmons (Signature's Dreamgirls, NextStop Theatre's The Mountaintop) and Matthew James Thomas (Signature's Diner, Broadway's Pippin).

Signature is widely recognized as the premiere venue in Washington to see musical theater, especially new musicals. Recently called "a dream for patrons" and "the gold standard for producing musicals" by The Washington Post, Signature is renowned for its interpretations of Stephen Sondheim's work, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten musicals, and investment in fresh new projects. The Theatre is an industry leader in developing and producing new work and is home to the largest musical theater development program in the United States.

Signature features the finest talent from the D.C. metropolitan area and New York on its stages and has been a creative home to such luminaries as Chita Rivera, Sheryl Crow, Barry Levinson, George Hearn, Emily Skinner, Kathleen Marshall, Ann Reinking, Marc Kudisch, Judy Kuhn, Deborah Monk, Boyd Gaines, Heidi Blickenstaff, James Lapine, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Cameron Mackintosh, Terrence McNally, and the company's signature composer, Stephen Sondheim. Under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland Signature draws more than 100,000 patrons annually to its Arlington home and has been cited for its achievements by a wide range of local and national media.

