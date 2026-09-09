BETRAYAL by Harold Pinter to Open at 1st Stage

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Emma, Robert and Jerry have history. As her marriage to Robert comes to an end, Emma reconnects with Jerry, her former lover—and her husband's best friend—as the action unspools backward in time in an inventive retelling by the Nobel Prize-winning playwright. At once utterly domestic and dangerous, uncovering hidden truths and revealing how little we know about those we think we know so much about.

The 1st Stage production of Betrayal features returning 1st Stage artists Katrina Clark (Proof, The Farnsworth Invention, Laughs in Spanish), Shawn Sebastian Naar (Young Americans, Between Riverside and Crazy, The Piano Lesson), and Jaysen Wright (The Royale, Take Me Out). The production is directed by Artistic Director Alex Levy (Indecent, Birthday Candles, The Lake Effect, The Waverly Gallery, and others).

The design team includes: scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, lighting design by 1st Stage Production Manager Luis Garcia, sound design by Kenny Neal, costume design by Lynly Saunders, props design by Jordan Ingersoll, dialect coaching by Susan Lynskey, and intimacy direction by Lorraine Ressegger-Slone.

Betrayal will run at 1st Stage from October 8-25, 2026 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $30 (limited availability), $40 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15.

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