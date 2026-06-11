SISTER ACT Will Come to Little Theatre of Virginia Beach This Summer

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Little Theatre of Virginia Beach will present Sister Act, the feel-good musical comedy based on the beloved hit film, this summer. Performances will run July 17- August 9, 2026.

When aspiring nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a crime, she is placed in protective custody in the last place anyone would expect—a convent. Disguised as a nun, Deloris struggles to fit into the quiet religious community until she discovers an opportunity to transform the convent's struggling choir. With her infectious energy and soulful talent, she breathes new life into the choir, attracting attention from the community—and the very people from whom she's hiding.

Featuring music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors), Sister Act delivers an uplifting blend of disco, gospel, soul, and Motown-inspired songs. The musical celebrates friendship, self-discovery, and the power of coming together in harmony.

“I am so excited to direct Sister Act,” says director Kay Burcher, “I love directing musicals because they are so much fun, and Sister Act is no different. But it also has something some other musicals don’t have. In addition to the high energy and amazing singing, dancing and acting, the musical contains the heartwarming story of people coming together to support one another in different ways. My cast and crew are committed to bringing this uplifting story to the community with their own heart and soul behind their performances and I hope everyone will feel that love as they watch the show.”

This production features a talented cast of local performers, vibrant costumes, and energetic musical numbers that bring this beloved story to life on stage. The music is by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, and additional material by Douglas Carter Beane.

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