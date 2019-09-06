Roanoke Children's Theatre Begins 2019-2020 Season With THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

Roanoke Children's Theatre kicks off their 2019-2020 Season with the enchanting musical, THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. The Roanoke Valley's only professional theatre for schools and families will stage this heartwarming tale on the Jefferson Center stage (541 Luck Avenue SW) from October 4-6, 2019.

The most modest toy in the nursery, The Velveteen Rabbit, longs to become "real." Moving between the worlds of imagination and reality, this musical is sprinkled with songs and a beautiful storyline guaranteed to make audiences laugh and cry. This classic story of identity and transformation reveals what it means to be a loyal friend. Audiences will be brought back to their childhood through the love and friendship that the velveteen "stuffed" rabbit brings to the young boy in this classic childhood story.

"Besides being one of my favorite books in children's literature, The Velveteen Rabbit is a simple, meaningful story that is unforgettable with timeless appeal," says Resident Stage Director Pat Wilhelms. "No matter how old you are the lessons ring true about love, life and the importance of striving to be real. It is important for our audiences to know that we should all be loved for who we are!"

RCT's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Roden, adds "We are thrilled to welcome audiences back to Roanoke Children's Theatre for our 2019-2020 season! It is with great enthusiasm and honor that we introduce a season of heartwarming childhood classics to our schools and families this year. The story of The Velveteen Rabbit is warm, imaginative and filled with love. Audiences will be brought right back to their childhood through the beautiful music and classic literature that we all know and love."

For more information or to buy tickets, patrons may call the box office at 540.345.2550. Patrons may also visit RoanokeChildrensTheatre.org for full details.





