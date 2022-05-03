Riverside Center To Present NUNSENSE! Starring Sally Struthers!

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts continues the splendor of live theatre, accompanied with an optional meal service, with Nunsense live onstage from May 18 through July 10! In this side-splitting international musical phenomenon, we meet the Little Sisters of Hoboken; a former circus performer, the Mistress of Novices, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and a delightfully wacky nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, they are in dire need of funds for the burials. In order to raise money, the sisters decide to put on a variety show in the school auditorium. However, the space is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of "Grease."

Riverside's Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn, welcomes Sally Struthers in a return to the Riverside stage! Known for starring in such hits as All in the Family and Gilmore Girls, Sally is truly a treasure to behold and will get you roaring in her role as Sister Mary Regina (Mother Superior) in Nunsense. Rounding out this fabulous cast, Patrick is proud to announce, Kadejah Oné (Sister Mary Hubert - Mistress of Novices), Susan Gutierrez (Sister Robert Anne), Jeanne Tinker* (Sister Mary Amnesia), and Sarah Mae Andersen (Sister Mary Leo).

*Sally Struthers and Jeanne Tinker are members of the Actors Equity Association

The creative team is led by: director and choreographer Patti D'Beck, music director and conductor Carson Eubank, with scenic design by Frank Foster, lighting design by Michael Jarett, costume design by Kyna Chilcot. The creative team is completed by technical director Will O'Donnell, scenic charge artist Hailey Bean, properties master/set dresser Destiny Fauntleroy, and production stage manager Claire Flores.

With book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin, coupled with Riverside's consistently high quality, this hilarious musical will be a must see!

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online to www.riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets: range $60-$75, plus applicable tax. Discounted senior and group rates are available. Additionally, discount show-only rush tickets are available the day of the performance while seating lasts. Evening performances start at 7:30 pm, with meal service beginning at 5:30 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Wednesday Matinee performances start at 1:30 pm, with meal service beginning at 11:30 am. Sunday Matinee performances start at 3:00 pm, with meal service beginning at 1:00 pm.