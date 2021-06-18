Richmond Triangle Players Announces 2021-2022 Season

Six plays, covering the depth and breadth of LGTBQ+ theater, comprise Richmond Triangle Players' 2021-22 Season, as the company continues its second quarter-century as one of the area's most acclaimed cultural arts institutions.

The season's new performances, beginning July 28, also mark a return to the company operating at full seating capacity, after a season of sporadic offerings with limited seating, in addition to streaming versions of its work.

"We are so very pleased to be able to welcome audiences back home to RTP, with an experience similar to what they have always had," said RTP executive director Philip Crosby. "We were one of the first venues to open during the pandemic with safe in-person performances, and our audiences responded with great appreciation and enthusiasm. Their support with contributions during the past year has also been instrumental in our being able to open again with a robust season of plays."

RTP's 2021-22 season will begin on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 (the full listing of plays is attached in both pdf and word formats). Full season subscriptions are on sale now, with prior subscribers getting seating priority; individual tickets go on sale four weeks prior to each opening night. Prices range from $150-175 for the season, with additional discounted performances available to subscribers.

Richmond Triangle Players offers entertaining, thought-provoking, and inspiring theatre that explores identity, culture, and family across sexual orientation and gender spectrums, celebrating and giving voice to the variety and complexity of LGBTQ+ experiences. Our work uplifts hearts, open minds, and advances our community's conversation about diversity, equity, and inclusion by telling stories with emotion, humor, and authenticity.

"Our hope is that everyone arrives in our space feeling safe and welcomed," Crosby continued, "and leaves feeling fulfilled and affirmed, perhaps even challenged and changed."

A nonprofit, professional theatre company founded in 1993, RTP takes pride in being the leading performing arts company in the mid-Atlantic producing high-quality transformational programming rooted in queer experiences, and supporting and celebrating the development of queer artistry.

RTP's beloved Robert B. Moss Theatre is a 4000-square foot performing arts facility accommodating flexible seating arrangements for up to 90 patrons. A graceful lobby, which includes a generous bar, catering capability and box office, adjoins the theater, which features both traditional and cabaret-style seating. The building has fully ADA-compliant access, parking and comfortable restrooms.

"This warm, and welcoming space has enabled us to open our doors to a much wider and diverse audience than ever before," he continued. "People of all ages and lifestyles look at RTP as one of their favorite places to gather with friends - old or new - and see a terrific production."

The six 2021-22 subscription season productions will begin with low-priced previews on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 8:00 p.m., with opening on Friday evenings at 8 pm. Subsequent weeks' performances will be on Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 p.m., with two Sunday matinees per show at 4:00 p.m. Prices for individual tickets will range from $10 - $40.

For more information, please visit RTP's web site at www.rtriangle.org or call the Ticket Hotline at 804-346-8113.