Richmond Triangle Players Announce New Season

Six plays, including the mid-Atlantic premiere of an epic event deemed a 21st century masterwork - Matthew Lopez's Tony and Oliver Award-winning The Inheritance -- will take the stage at Richmond Triangle Players for its 2022-23 season, as the company celebrates its 30th Anniversary as one of the area's most acclaimed cultural arts institutions.

"Celebrating 30 years of operation is remarkable for any performing arts organization," said RTP executive director Philip Crosby, "but even more so in this case, because of RTP's unique mission, and its steady, stable and purposeful growth, even after these two years of pandemic-caused uncertainty."

The 2022-23 Season continues RTP's return to a regular schedule of in-person performances, while aligning with the most current guidance in keeping artists and audiences safe. As always, the focus is rooted in staying true to the mission, presenting unique -- sometimes provocative, sometimes challenging, and sometimes simply hilarious -- works of theater.

The 30th Anniversary season carefully curates and programs existing and classic plays alongside new or unknown works that embody the future of the genre - whether in theme, tone, or style.

Programming remains focused on four distinct areas:

a "Mainstage Series" of fully-produced and carefully balanced works, each running three or more weeks;

a series presenting cabaret and other artists of local, national and international renown;

rentals, residencies and events that bring new companies and new audiences into our venue; and

the second iteration of our New Works initiative -- the So.Queer Playwriting Festival - launching the competitive phase to choose a winner in fall 2022.

"Opening our season with The Inheritance is a major undertaking and a huge responsibility," Crosby continued. "The two-part event, the likes of which has never been attempted in Richmond, marks a major step forward for our artists and our audiences. The rest of the season encompasses two musicals, the hilarious return of a holiday favorite, and two comedy-dramas that will not spark both recognition and discussion."

"We are thrilled to be able to take our community on this journey," he concluded.

RTP's subscription season will begin on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Subscriptions will go on sale to subscribers beginning Tuesday, April 26 at 10:00 am; individual tickets go on sale four weeks prior to each production's opening night. Prices range from $190-$220 for the six-production season, with subscriptions also available for the cabaret series at $120 each.

The six 2022-23 subscription season productions will each begin with two low-priced previews on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 8:00 p.m., and will continue to play Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 p.m., with at least two Sunday matinees per show at 4:00 p.m. and occasional Wednesday evening performances. Prices for individual tickets will range from $10 - $45.