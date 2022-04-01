Reston Community Players Presents BRIGHT STAR

The Reston Community Players continue their 55th Season with the new musical, Bright Star, a collaboration between Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award-winner Steve Martin and Grammy Award-winner Edie Brickell. Inspired by a true story, this heartwarming tale features a rousing bluegrass score and runs April 22 - May 8, 2022 at CenterStage at Reston Community Center.

"The show tells a classic story about love and loss, threaded with nostalgia and humor, complete with an evil politician, a surprise discovery, and a marriage or two at the end to tie it all together," says Richard Farella, director of the production. "I had a chance to see this show and was totally charmed by the lead character of Alice (originally played by Carmen Cusack) and thought it was more than a worthy endeavor to bring such a smart, strong and independent woman with some killer songs to sing to the Reston community."

Bright Star, set against the backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s, weaves together two chapters in the life of literary editor Alice Murphy; the first, as a young backwoods girl in love with the son of a prominent family; and the second, as a mentor to a young soldier just back from the war. Propelled by a rousing country and bluegrass score and brimming with charm, Bright Star is a refreshingly original and daringly hopeful theatrical journey that will hold audiences tightly in its grasp.

The original Broadway production won the 2016 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music. It also received five 2016 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Lead Actress in a Musical and Best Orchestrations.

Leading the cast of Bright Star are Cody Boehm in the lead role of Alice Murphy, Fletcher Lowe as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, her love interest in her younger years and Kyle Dalsimer as Billy Cane, the young soldier she mentors in her later years. Joining them are Maggie Lees (Margo), Emma Kingsley (Lucy), AJ Sultan (Daryl), John Bordeaux (Daddy Cane), Earle Greene (Daddy Murphy), Brian Clarke (Mayor Dobbs), and Donna Davis (Mama Murphy). Ensemble members include Nour Bahri, Cristian Bustillos, Kathleen Jo DiEmidio, Evan Hamilton, Eva Jaber, Jake Lefler, Mario Leone, Joey Olson, Jessi Schull, Philip Smith-Cobbs, Paige Wakefield, Sara Watson and Jacob Wells.

In addition to Farella, the production team includes Janet Bordeaux (Producer), Joey Olson (Assistant Producer), Holly Kelly (Assistant Director), Josh Cleveland (Music Director), Paige Wakefield (Choreographer), Colleen Stock (Stage Manager), Tom O'Reilly (Master Carpenter), Cathy Rieder (Scenic Painter), Franklin Coleman (Lighting Designer), Seth Sacher (Sound Designer), Mary Jo Ford (Properties Designer), Lori Crockett (Costume Designer), and Sheila Hymen (Hair and Makeup Designer). Dan Widerski and Sara Birkhead serve as co-Technical Directors.

Bright Star will perform at Reston Community Center's CenterStage, 2310 Colts Neck Road in Reston, Va. April 22-23, April 29-May 1, and May 6-8. Curtain time is 8pm except for May 1 and 8, which are 2pm matinees. For tickets, contact the box office at (703) 476-4500 x3 or online at www.restonplayers.org. CenterStage is accessible and offers listening devices for the hearing impaired.