Renée Elise Goldsberry Performs At Virginia Arts Festival in May

The Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry, will appear live in concert for one night only in Norfolk, Virginia! The performance is on Friday, May 6 at Norfolk's Chrysler Hall.

This gifted actress and singer originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway production of Hamilton, winning the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award - followed by a Grammy for the cast album and an Emmy for the Disney+ live stage recording of this record-breaking hit musical. Now Renée Elise Goldsberry brings her golden voice to the Virginia Arts Festival's 25th Anniversary Season, singing Broadway hits including songs from The Lion King and Rent, American pop standards, and soul classics.

The Virginia Arts Festival celebrates its 25th Anniversary in 2022. The largest and most prestigious international performing arts organization in southeastern Virginia, Virginia Arts Festival has transformed the region's cultural scene, presenting great performers from around the world and making this historic region a cultural destination for visitors from across the United States and around the world. Over the past 25 years, the Festival has welcomed visitors from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 25 foreign countries. The Festival has presented over 1,438 performances, free community events, and student matinees and workshops with a reach of over 1.2 million attendees. Each season, millions more are reached through international broadcasts of Festival performances on American Public Radio's Performance Today, nationally on PBS TV, and regionally on WHRO TV. Over 32% of ticket sales come from outside the region, bringing tens of thousands of visitors to local museums and attractions and filling regional hotels and restaurants. The estimated annual economic impact of the Festival exceeds $25 million.