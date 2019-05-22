Photo Flash: Virginia Stage Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL

May. 22, 2019  
Onstage now is Virginia Stage Company's Matilda The Musical through June 2. In collaboration with The Governor's School for the Arts, the multi-Tony award-winning musical features our local students alongside some of the top professional actors from around the country.
Tickets are selling fast! For the best seats, see Matilda the Musical during our Sunday evening performances. Buy now for the best prices!
Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 70,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."
Photo Credit: Samuel W. Flint

Ryan Clemens and Conor Crowley

Robyne Parrish

Mesgana Jackson

Mesgana Jackson and Ryan Clemen

Mesgana Jackson and Laura Agudelo

Mesgana Jackson and Chris Blem

Mesgana Jackson and Abby Church

Chris Blem and When I Grow Up Ensemble

Big Kid Ensemble and When I Grow Up Ensemble

Avelyn Bollen and Mesgana Jackson

Abby Church and Mesgana Jackson



