Peter Muller Set To Perform At City Winery Boston September 29

Performances are in support of his new album 'Spaces.'

Sep. 14, 2022  

Singer-songwriter Pete Muller to City Winery Boston on Thursday September 29 as part of a national tour in support of his new album Spaces with a new video for his song "Light Up The Night," which is currently climbing up the Adult Contemporary radio charts.

The single is Pete's tenth Top 30 song at the format and follows the success of "Gone" which hit #22 on the Mediabase chart. Spaces is out via Two Truths Records & Santa Barbara Records and the album is currently available for download here.

"If you've been on this planet long enough, you've likely experienced a dark night of the soul," writes Muller. "'Light Up the Night' is about the return journey - coming back from the darkness to connect first with one's own spirit, and then connect with others. The song is a duet with one of my long-time Kindred Soul bandmates, Missy Soltero, and it's a co-write with Missy and John ("Whools") Whooley, another Kindred Soul."

Muller recently released videos for "The Other Side" and "Gone", which was featured in Relix. His video for lead single "Tin Palace" premiered with Americana Highways who writes, "The video is perfectly dove-tailed with Muller's pretty song that takes a deep dive into philosophy and time. His music will inspire you."

Pete Muller is a problem solver. Whether he's writing songs for his critically acclaimed albums, revolutionizing the way Wall Street works through applied mathematics, or crafting crosswords for the New York Times and Washington Post, the hyper-talented renaissance man always seems to have his eye on unlocking some deeper level of understanding.

With his touching new album, Spaces, Muller takes on perhaps the biggest puzzle of them all: himself. Recorded with Emmy Award-winning producer/arranger Rob Mathes (Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Sting), the collection is lush and timeless, balancing head and heart in equal measure as it wrestles with questions of love and connection and purpose and identity.

Pete Muller performed at City Winery Boston Thursday September 29, Doors will open at 6:00PM; Show at 7:30 PM. For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.


