PNC Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Virginia Stage Company

Virginia Stage Company's beloved holiday classic returns in a new small cast rendition to bring some much needed holiday cheer. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge's journey through time with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future as he learns about redemption, kindness, and compassion. Filled with music and mirth, this timeless play is recommended for all ages and is fun for the whole family to enjoy. In order to adhere to health and safety guidelines, this production will include a small cast of VSC favorites playing multiple roles and will tentatively be performed live to a limited group of people at the Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk. The production will be recorded, providing a free streaming option available the week of Christmas.

Pending city approval, A Christmas Carol will begin performances on Wednesday, December 16 through Thursday, December 24. Thanks to the generosity of PNC, tickets are free to the general public but seats will be assigned at the box office's discretion to adhere to socially-distanced protocols. Reservations for the free tickets are mandatory and there will be a flat fee charged for any unclaimed reservations. Ticket requests can be made at www.vastage.org. Face coverings will be required for all in-person attendees and a pre-performance health questionnaire will be provided. In addition to the in-person and streaming viewing options, support provided by PNC will also enable VSC to take a version of the production into the Hampton Roads community for select performances in collaboration with VSC community partners.

"We are honored to sponsor this year's Virginia Stage Company production of A Christmas Carol," said PNC Bank Hampton Roads Commercial Banking Group Manager Jeff Clemons. "Whether it's 'Merry Christmas' or 'Bah Humbug', this adaptation of the popular holiday story will be fun for the whole family."

'Tis the season for holiday shopping! VSC presents its first-ever online shop called Mistletoe Market. This online marketplace features local artisans and small businesses that offer limited inventory to purchase as holiday gifts. A mini-fundraiser for VSC, the Mistletoe Market also supports these artists and small businesses through a profit-sharing model. Learn more at: www.vastage.org/mistletoemarket

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, normally serving an audience of over 58,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Since the shutdown in March, 2020, the VSC has pivoted to online content and has shared over 7,000 hours of free virtual experiences that have served more than 13,000 participants across the country. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."

