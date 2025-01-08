NextStop Theatre Presents NATIVE GARDENS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NextStop Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of Native Gardens by D.C. based playwright Karen Zacarías, running January 23–February 16, 2025.

This razor-sharp comedy takes audiences into the heart of Georgetown, where a neighborhood squabble over a garden fence becomes a high-stakes battle of cultures, privilege, entitlement, and good taste.

Directed by the acclaimed Elena Velasco, who last helmed NextStop's sold-out production of In the Heights (six Helen Hayes Award nominations, including Outstanding Director of a Musical, and one win), Native Gardens promises an uproarious and thought-provoking evening. The show examines what happens when well-intentioned neighbors turn into adversaries over matters of property lines and personal pride.

The cast features a stellar ensemble of actors, including Helen Hayes Award-winner Nicole Halmos (NextStop's The Cake), Gabriel Alejandro, Cristina Sanchez, and Matthew Pauli. Understudies for the production include Philip Kryzwicki, Ellen Schiavone, Wilmer Xuarez, and Liz Weber.

Native Gardens holds particular resonance for NextStop's audience, with its setting in Georgetown and its author Karen Zacarías—a celebrated playwright with deep ties to the D.C. community. The play offers a humorous yet poignant exploration of themes such as race, privilege, and community, making it a must-see for audiences in the DMV area.

Director, Elena Velasco highlights: “Tania and Pablo offer a wider perspective of what it means to exist in the world at this time as a member of the Global Majority, particularly within the diversity of Latinidad lived experiences. Given where our nation is headed, we have more than just complicated conversations ahead of us. Native Gardens presents the hope that neighbors see neighbors as people and not politics, with compassion and understanding.”

This production also marks an exciting milestone for NextStop Theatre as it is the first show fully led by the company's new Producing Artistic Director, Heather Lanza. Her leadership brings fresh energy and vision to the company's commitment to producing innovative and engaging theater.

“We're thrilled to kick off 2025 with such a brilliant and relevant comedy,” said Heather Lanza. “Karen Zacarías' sharp writing, combined with Elena Velasco's dynamic direction, creates a theatrical experience that will have audiences laughing, thinking, and talking long after the curtain falls.”

