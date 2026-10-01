New Dominion Chorale and Woodbridge Flute Choir to Perform at ArtsFairfax Awards

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​ArtsFairfax Awards, the region's premier event to honor major arts contributions in Fairfax County, will honor Bruce Berlage, Karen and Jim Cleveland, Thomas Beveridge, and the Southeast Fairfax Development Corporation on Friday, October 30. To celebrate their extraordinary contributions to the arts, the annual event will feature music performances by members of New Dominion Chorale and Woodbridge Flute Choir. ArtsFairfax board member and four-time TV news Emmy winner Peggy Fox will serve as the ceremony emcee and Barbara Januszkiewicz is the artist commissioned for this year's awards.

Lead Sponsorship is provided by McGuireWoods and the Tim and Barbara Rizer Charitable Foundation. The event's Reception Sponsors are BXP and Reston Town Center Association. Proceeds from the Awards help sustain the programs and services ArtsFairfax provides at zero cost to local artists and arts organizations across the County. ArtsFairfax offers critical resources and opportunities to artists, including:

$820,000 in grants to over 60 local arts nonprofits annually; Free networking and professional development opportunities; Commissions through public art and creative placemaking initiatives; and Visibility through arts promotion and marketing campaigns like artoberVA.

By bringing over 400 business professionals, elected officials, and arts and community leaders together, the fundraiser provides direct support to ArtsFairfax as it broadens services to the local arts sector—a $300M industry in Fairfax County.

Event Performances

In honor of ArtsFairfax Achievement Award honoree Thomas Beveridge, singers of the New Dominion Chorale (NDC) will perform an abridged version of the 4th Movement from Johannes Brahms Ein deutsches Requiem, accompanied by Frank Conlon. Beveridge founded NDC in 1991 as a community chorus based in McLean, which now counts 140 members as one of the largest choral groups in the area. Maintaining its model as a non-audition singers' cooperative, the Chorale operates with a board of directors consisting solely of current members. Following Beveridge's 35 years as Artistic Director, Dr. Casey Cook now leads NDC with a focus on living composers along with classical favorites.

Woodbridge Flute Choir (WFC), which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, will feature Karen Edwards on C Flute, Tara Nadel on C Flute, Ginger Melby on Alto Flute, and Jim Waterman on Bass Flute in a performance of “Cassis Orange” and “China Blue” from Cocktail Paradise! by Satoshi Yagisawa. Under the leadership of Debbie Gilbert, who celebrates 20 years as Artistic Director, WFC is the recent winner of the National Flute Association 2027 Flute Choir. Comprised of 30 members who play piccolo, flute, alto flute, bass flute, and contrabass flute, WFC presents a regular concert series in Northern Virginia and has performed at The Kennedy Center, the White House, and at national and international flute festivals and conventions.

Commissioned Artist

ArtsFairfax commissioned local artist Barbara Januszkiewicz to create this year's awards. Januszkiewicz is an award-winning, Washington Color School–inspired visual artist based in the DC metropolitan area. Known for her monumental abstract color-field paintings and luminous plexiglass sculptures, she has exhibited in museums and has partnered with developers and architects to integrate site-specific sculptural installations into new developments and community projects, bringing a distinctive, contemporary visual language to the built environment.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 11 Hrs 03 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Central Virginia? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

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