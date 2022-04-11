New Dates Just Added For THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS at Synetic Theater

Synetic Theater announces a one-week extension of its newest production, the world premiere of Vato Tsikurishvili's wordless adaptation of THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS, based on the original work by Carlo Osvaldo Goldoni, with choreography by Maryam Najafzada and compositions by resident composer Konstantine Lortkipanidze*.

Already earning plaudits from critics and audiences alike, the production will now run at Synetic's National Landing theater through May 1, including a benefit performance on April 29 in support of Ukrainian humanitarian aid.

The Servant of Two Masters is 90 minutes without intermission and plays the following regular schedule now through Sunday, May 1.

Tickets are $25-$60 ($45-$100 for the April 29 benefit) and available online at www.synetictheater.org or in-person at the Box Office, located in the underground Crystal City Shops (1800 South Bell St., Arlington) one hour prior to showtime.