Michael Franti, Dashboard Confessional, Brantley Gilbert and More Perform At Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Weekend

Michael Franti & Spearhead kickoff a weekend of live music with special guest Arrested Development on Thursday, August 18th at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia.

The music continues on Friday, August 19th with co-headliners Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness plus special guest Cartel. The weekend concludes on Saturday, August 20th with country rock singer-singer, Brantley Gilbert, with special guests Tyler Braden and Gable Bradley. All tickets on sale now at afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Michael Franti is a globally recognized musician, humanitarian, activist, and award-winning filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, devotion to health and wellness, worldwide philanthropic efforts and the power of optimism. Throughout his multi decade career, Franti has earned three Billboard No. 1's with triumphantly hopeful hits "Sound of Sunshine," "Say Hey (I Love You)" and "I Got You," as well as six Top 30 Hot AC singles, nine Top 25 AAA Singles and three Billboard Top 5 Rock Albums. "I Got You," lead single from his latest album Work Hard And Be Nice, marked Franti's first No. 1 in nearly 10 years and landed on NPR's "Most Popular Songs of 2020," while the music video boasts over 1.3 million views since its release. Michael Franti & Spearhead's 12th studio album Follow Your Heart is out now, including singles "Good Day For A Good Day" and "Brighter Day". Arrested Development opens for Michael Franti + Spearhead.

Dashboard Confessional's ninth studio album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, is both a remarkable renewal and fortunate step forward for the band's songwriter, front man, and founder, Chris Carrabba.

Having ascended great heights over the past 20 years, Carrabba found himself at a distinct crossroads as the last decade came to an end. Running on fumes, unsure if he'd ever release another album, he waited. The songs eventually came, and though the project might've easily come to a screeching halt following a near-fatal motorcycle accident in the summer of 2020, All The Truth That I Can Tell stands among Carrabba's finest - a strikingly potent musical look at himself through a rediscovered keyhole, both an achievement of vision and a vital burst of artistic clarity; less like reading someone's diary and more like reading their eyes.

"Honesty was at the heart of the writing process, at the heart of the recording process and at the heart of this collection of songs," Carrabba says. "I had the rare opportunity to be unflinchingly honest. But I think I would have thought in the early days that that would be commonplace. Now, I realize it's some kind of cycle within your life and there's great personal reward in accepting that." Dashboard Confessional's most recent album, 2018's Crooked Shadows, earned acclaim upon its release, with CLASH hailing it as "still as charming, still as cathartic and ultimately every bit the record you want it to be."

Raised on the East Coast and in the Midwest, Andrew McMahon began writing songs at age nine, drawing inspiration from singer/songwriter/pianists such as Elton John and Billy Joel.

While still in high school, McMahon co-founded an early incarnation of pop-punk band Something Corporate, whose 2002 major-label debut hit No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart. In 2004, he formed Jack's Mannequin and then on the cusp of releasing the band's 2005 debut was diagnosed with leukemia at age 22. Eventually fully recovered, McMahon went on to release two more studio albums with Jack's Mannequin and established The Dear Jack Foundation, one of the first Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) specific cancer foundations which advocates for and supports initiatives that benefit AYAs diagnosed with cancer.

In addition, McMahon composed songs for the NBC series Smash which earned him an Emmy Award nomination. In 2014, he released Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness which featured the gold certified single "Cecilia and the Satellite". Last year he released his debut memoir, Three Pianos. McMahon's new single "Stars" is out now. He has performed on the Today Show, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live and more. McMahon lives in Los Angeles with his wife of 12 years Kelly and their daughter Cecilia, for whom the hit song was penned.

With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert's music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world. The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the-party can still go 'til sunrise, but he's also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand. They call themselves the BG Nation, and when the BG Nation watches Gilbert on a stage, they don't just see a star. They see themselves. Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: "Country Must be Country Wide," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee "Dirt Road Anthem," "My Kinda Party," RIAA 5x Platinum-certified "Bottoms Up," "One Hell of an Amen" and collaboration with Lindsay Ell "What Happens In A Small Town." Gilbert's landmark record Just As I Am clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. Earning praise from the New York Times, NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Gilbert has mined a rich vein of conflict between the party and the pew on all of his albums. Instead of toiling in limbo, unable to enjoy good times for fear of Judgment Day, Gilbert fully lives--rowdy friend, man of faith, devoted husband, smitten new father--just as he is.

On sale now for the 2022 season are Lynyrd Skynyrd on August 26th, Darius Rucker on August 27th, Jamey Johnson on September 2nd, Sam Hunt on September 3rd, Brett Young on September 10th, Jake Owen on September 16th, Boyz II Men on September 17th, and the Goo Goo Dolls on September 20th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2022 concert season. Tickets can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Tickets for all shows at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park are on sale now at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). Gates open at 5:00 PM. These events are rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.