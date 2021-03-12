Mason's School of Dance Presents 2021 Dance Company Gala Concert and Fête

George Mason University's School of Dance announced its 2021 Mason Dance Company Gala Concert, featuring Sunlit Song by choreographer and longtime Mason Faculty Susan Shields and a world premiere by legendary choreographer Hope Boykin. The pre-recorded digital performance celebrates the legacy within the School, as well as the resilience of the dance community over the past year. Held virtually as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the Gala Concert will be streamed online on GMU-TV and through Mason Arts at Home. The free public broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 27 and it will be preceded by a special presentation for supporters and sponsors of the School of Dance at 7 p.m. ET. Details about these events, including sponsorship opportunities, are available at dance.gmu.edu/mason-dance-fete.

"Our virtual Mason Dance Gala Concert celebrates the talent, strength and perseverance of our dancers, who have not missed a minute of opportunity to further their craft despite the challenges this year," said Karen Reedy, Director of Mason's School of Dance. " Hope Boykin 's Running To and Toward is a work steeped in our current time, moving through the pandemic, and Susan Shields' Sunlit Song is a timeless work, full of energy, brightness, and hope."

Following the theme of legacy, the Gala Concert will highlight the collaboration between choreographers and dancers with two works that exemplify this aspect of the creative process. The first is Susan Shields' Sunlit Song, which originated during her time in Poland circa 2002. While riding a train out of the city one day, she saw rays of sunlight illuminating fields of yellow grapeseed flowers and was inspired to create a work that carried that same uplifting sense of hope and joy. Upon her return to the Mason Dance studios, Shields and her cast collaborated to refine complicated phrases set to complex musical scores, creating a striking piece. Sunlit Song has become a treasure of the School of Dance's repertoire, and this year's performance provides an opportunity to honor the work's impact on many generations of Mason dancers. Shields commented that "watching our students dance this joyful work has brought me great joy during this challenging time-they are as hopeful and optimistic as ever."

The second work celebrates the power and resilience of dance during the pandemic: Hope Boykin 's Running To and Toward-which was created during the 2020-2021 academic year as the School of Dance's first-ever virtual residency with a guest artist. The piece was commissioned by Reedy with the desire to continue the program's commitment to engage dance majors with important artists in the field. Boykin is a creator, mover, educator, and motivator who recently completed her 20th and final year as a member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Since her departure from the company, she has been leading HopeBoykinDance and serving as the Artistic Lead for the Kennedy Center Dance Lab.

Over the course of the Fall 2020 semester, Boykin collaborated with 38 junior and senior dance majors utilizing the Moving Story Window Wall . This innovative technology-conceived and spearheaded by Heritage Professor of Dance Christopher d'Amboise -facilitated interaction for Boykin's virtual residency, allowing for the birth of a new work and world-premiere film during a challenging time for the Mason community. Initially created specifically for film, Boykin's vision was to move from the screen to this premiere on the Center for the Arts' stage. Regarding the experience, she said "there are no limits to how we can make, build, and bring dance to the lovers of our art form; the lock is broken, and the lid thrown away."

For up-to-date information about the Gala Concert and Fête, please visit:

https://dance.gmu.edu/mason-dance-fete.

Access for the Mason Dance Company Gala Concert is open and free to the general public. Watch on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET via GMU-TV and through Mason Arts at Home . The performance will be available to watch online following the premiere date for a limited time.