MISERY Comes to Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach has announced its upcoming production of Misery, the stage adaptation of Stephen King's best-selling psychological thriller, play written by William Goldman. The show will run from September 13 through October 6, 2024, at the theatre's intimate venue.

Misery is a riveting and suspenseful drama that captures the essence of King's chilling tale. The story follows Paul Sheldon, a famous novelist who is rescued from a car accident by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes. However, Paul soon finds himself held captive by Annie, whose obsession with him takes a dark and menacing turn. What unfolds is a nerve-wracking game of cat and mouse, filled with twists and turns that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Director Kelly Gilliam brings her vision to this tense and atmospheric production, promising to deliver a faithful and thrilling adaptation that remains true to the spirit of the original novel. The cast includes local actors with impressive credentials, each bringing depth and intensity to their roles. The role of Paul Sheldon is played by beloved local Samuel Flint and Kathy Hinson stars as the formidable Annie Wilkes. John Moss plays Buster, the local town sheriff trying to locate the missing Paul Sheldon.

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach invites theatergoers to experience the suspense and drama of Misery in an up-close and personal setting. Tickets are now available for purchase online and over the phone. Due to the intense nature of the play, viewer discretion is advised.

Misery will be performed at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach located at 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. Showtimes are as follows: Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:30PM. Tickets are currently available for purchase and can be obtained through the theater's website at www.ltvb.com or by calling the box office at (757) 428-9233. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. There is a discount for seniors, ages 60 and up, active duty military, and full-time students at $22 tickets. Group discounts available for groups of 20 and more.

