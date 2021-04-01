MARY POPPINS, JR., JUNIE B JONES and More Announced for Virginia Children's Theatre Upcoming Season

Brett Roden, Producing Artistic Director of Virginia Children's Theatre announced that productions will resume for the current 2020-2021 Season. Productions will be moved to outside locations and performed during the Spring and Summer of 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia Children's Theatre was forced to make changes to the previously announced schedule back in September 2020. Now the theatre will move forward with several productions to finish out the current 2020-2021 Season. Virginia Children's Theatre will produce MARY POPPINS, JR., JUNIE B JONES: TOP SECRET PERSONAL BEESWAX and OZ: A STAGED CONCERT at various locations throughout the Roanoke Valley and Virginia. Additionally, VCT will also offer OUT OF THE SHADOWS, a touring presentation of art, inclusivity and conversation addressing the silent epidemic of mental illness.

"We are thrilled to be back producing live professional theatre now that the weather is warming up," says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden. "VCT has a packed spring and summer filled with musical theatre classics that we all know and love, along with our annual VCT4TEENS program- with a twist. We are thrilled to still be able to produce theatre with all safety protocols in place while enjoying the beauty of the outdoors in Virginia!"



For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Information is also available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.