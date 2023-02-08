Live Arts Homecoming Benefit Welcomes Back Actor Adelind Horan, March 25

Live Arts welcomes back Adelind Horan, star of the newly released Amazon Prime science fiction series, "The Peripheral," for a benefit performance on Saturday, March 25 in Live Arts' Gibson Theater. The evening opens with a homecoming pre-show reception at 7pm, followed by a multicast showcase of talent at 8pm.

Event tickets are $100. Seating is limited. Proceeds benefit Live Arts' year-round education program, which was started by Horan's mother, the first education director at Live Arts. The event marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of that program. For details or ticket reservations, which are on sale now, visit livearts.org or call the Box Office at 434-977-4177.

Horan is the daughter of Charlottesville actors Lydia Horan and Michael Horan and sister of actor Maggie Horan-all of whom have been active in Live Arts performances over the years. Horan is a graduate of Tandem Friends School in Charlottesville.

Adelind Horan (she/her) is an award-winning actor and writer. Addie, as she is known by friends and family, got her start in Live Arts' summer camps and many of the first Lattehouses. She played Juliet in ROMEO AND JULIET in 2002. She graduated from Hampshire College, trained in classical acting at LAMDA, and improv with Upright Citizens Brigade. Early in her career, she conceived a documentary solo show performing 13 characters about mountaintop removal in Appalachia. Cry of the Mountain debuted on the Live Arts stage in 2011. The show received great critical acclaim after three years of touring and a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It won "Best Documentary Play" at the United Solo Festival in 2012.

Horan has since appeared on the New York stage, in films, and on television. She is currently playing the role of Billy Ann Baker in "The Peripheral," based on the novel by William Gibson. She also is celebrated for her portrayal of Viv in the popular HBO series, "The Deuce." Horan won best supporting actress in the 2018 Chelsea Film Festival for her role in "Delenda."

"I am thrilled and honored to be Live Arts' guest for the very first Homecoming event," said Horan. "Live Arts was a second home for me growing up: the stage, the backstage, the studios, the offices, the courtyard (I was of the Market Street generation). It instilled in me not only a sense of artistic purpose at a very early age, but also a love for the creative community and the importance of ensemble. Young people thrive in this kind of environment; I'm so excited for current and future generations of the LATTE (Live Arts Teen Theater Ensemble) program."

The March 25 Homecoming Benefit is the first in a series of "it's good to be home" homecoming events designed to welcome back successful performers from the stage and screen who got their start at Live Arts. The event also showcases local artists who participated in the Live Arts educational program and chose to create their artistic life here in Charlottesville.

The event is emceed by Education Director Ti Ames (they/them), who got their start in Live Arts' camps. It takes place on the set of CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY, directed by Ames, and features an appearance by Nik Scott as Ernestine. There will be appearances by LATTE alumni-plus special surprise guests!

The benefit is sponsored by a collaboration of long-time Live Arts volunteers and supporters: Barbara and Jay Kessler; Lotta Lofgren; Mary Maher and Gabe Ofiesh; and Karen Pape. Live Arts is supported by grants from Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville, the BamaWorks Fund of Dave Matthews Band at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, the DN Batten Foundation, and Bank of America Foundation.

Live Arts is a volunteer-powered, nonprofit community theater in Downtown Charlottesville. Founded in 1990, it is celebrating 33 years of forging theater and community.