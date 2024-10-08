HOW TO SUCCEED... Comes to Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Theatre of Virginia Beach has announced its upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. This beloved classic will take the stage from November 15 through December 8, 2024 with performances every weekend at 8pm on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2:30pm on Sunday afternoons.

How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert, follows the ambitious J. Pierrepont Finch as he navigates the corporate ladder of the World Wide Wicket Company in the 1960s. With the help of a handy guidebook, Finch uses charm, wit, and a bit of deception to climb to the top, all while navigating the trials and tribulations of office politics and romance.

Director Karen Buchheim leads a talented cast and crew, bringing vibrant energy and humor to this timeless tale of ambition and the pursuit of success. “This production is a delightful mix of humor and heart,” says Ms. Buchheim. “It resonates with anyone who has ever dreamed of making it big in the business world.”

The cast features local favorites including Michael McOskar (last seen on stage in A Murder Is Announced in March, 2024), Robert Shirley (last seen on stage in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder last October, 2023), Arlynn Parker (last seen on stage in A Raisin in the Sun February, 2023), Coral Mapp, Jessi DiPette, Cliff Hoffmann, and many more.

Big business means big laughs in this delightfully clever lampoon on life on the corporate ladder. A tune-filled comic gem that took Broadway by storm, winning both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying boasts an exhilarating score by Frank Loesser, including “I Believe in You,” “Brotherhood of Man,” and “The Company Way.”

How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying will be performed at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach located at 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. Showtimes are as follows: Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:30PM. Tickets are currently available for purchase and can be obtained through the theater's website at www.ltvb.com or by calling the box office at (757) 428-9233. Tickets start at $28 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. There is a discount for seniors, ages 60 and up, active duty military, and full-time students at $25 tickets. Group discounts available for groups of 20 and more. On December 5th, there is a $35 special performance for Pride Night, a benefit performance to support LTVB, LGBT Life Center, Stonewall Sports, and Hampton Roads Pride.

