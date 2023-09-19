HAMLET Opens Richmond Shakespeare's 25th Anniversary Season in October

Richmond Shakespeare has announced its 25th Anniversary Season opener, William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The production will run from October 19 through November 12, 2023, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30p and Sundays at 2p at Dominion Energy Center’s Gottwald Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here.



“We are beyond excited to bring this collection of theatre artists together for this very special production. It's been quite some time since we've produced Hamlet and the world has changed a lot since it last graced our stage. We hope to make this production a Hamlet for our times, demonstrating Shakespeare's enduring relevance and ability to capture audiences' imaginations,” artistic director James Ricks remarked.



Shakespeare's most famous work, Hamlet, is a tragedy set across five acts written around the year 1600. More than just a revenge play, Hamlet deals with questions about life and existence, sanity, love, death, and betrayal. It is one of the most quoted works of literature in the world, and since 1960 it has been translated into 75 languages (including Klingon). Grand in scope, rich in language, this classic story of haunting, both literal and metaphorical, ranks among Shakespeare’s masterpieces.



“Hamlet is such an important part of classic literature and Western culture,” adds managing director Jase Sullivan. “We want to make sure everyone who wants to see this production has the opportunity to do so.” With accessibility in mind, all regularly scheduled performances will offer $20 rush tickets one hour prior to curtain at the Gottwald Playhouse box office. A limited number of weekday student matinees are being presented and tickets may be reserved at $15 per student. Please visit Click Here for more information and to reserve a student group.



Memberships for Richmond Shakespeare’s 25th Anniversary Season are on sale now. Upcoming productions include Hamlet, Born with Teeth, Into the Woods, Much Ado About Nothing, and Doctor Faustus. Visit Click Here for more information and to purchase memberships online.