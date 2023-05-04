Grey Garrett To Play Carole King In Virginia Rep Theatre's BEAUTIFUL

Celebrated local actress Grey Garrett will lead Virginia Repertory Theatre's regional premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, portraying multi-Grammy Award-winner Carole King, at the November Theatre beginning June 23.

Her other Virginia Rep appearances include Sibella in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Tanya in Mamma Mia!, for which she won a 2023 Artsy Award for Best Supporting Performance in a Musical at the 14th Richmond Theatre Community Circle Awards.

Garrett's additional credits include Grey Gardens (Richmond Triangle Players), Bright Star (Swift Creek Mill), MAMMA MIA! (Riverside Center of the Arts); LYSISTRATA (Quill); Alice (RTCC Winner: Best Ensemble, Firehouse/TheatreLAB); HAIR, Wild Party, POP! (Firehouse Theatre Company); Beyond The Rainbow, I Love A Piano (Swift Creek Mill); Rabbit Hole (RTCC Winner: Best Supporting Actress), Equus, August: Osage County (RTCC Winner: Best Play) (Cadence/Virginia Rep); Junie B. Jones, Croaker (Virginia Rep); It Shoulda Been You (Richmond Triangle Players); and The Boy From Oz (RTCC Winner: Best Supporting Actress).

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will be directed by Virginia Rep's Artistic Director of Programming, Rick Hammerly, with music direction by Jason Marks, scenic design by Frank Foster, costume design by Sue Griffin, lighting design by Joe Doran and sound design by Jacob Mishler.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom, from her partnership in a hit songwriting team husband Gerry Goﬃn, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to her becoming one of the most successful and celebrated solo acts in popular music history.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil-including "I Feel the Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got a Friend," and the title song-Beautiful took home two 2014 Tony Awards®, as well as a 2015 Grammy® for Best Musical Theater Album, and features a book by Tony® and Academy Award®-nominated writer Douglas McGrath.

The show runs from June 23 to August 6 at The NOvember Theatre downtown in the Arts DIstrict. Tickets can be purchased online at https://va-rep.org/_beautiful-carole-november.html or by calling the Box Office at 804-282-2620.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.