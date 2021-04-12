George Thorogood and The Destroyers Added To Indian Ranch's 75th Anniversary Season This September

Indian Ranch announced George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be bringing the "Good To Be Bad - 45 Years of Rock" tour to the Summer Concert Series in Webster, MA on Sunday, September 19th. In addition, Indian Ranch announced local shows Jediah with Brevity on May 1st and Mychael David on May 8th. Tickets for all three shows go on-sale Friday, April 16 at 10:00 AM; the Insiders Club Presale will take place from Wednesday, April 14 at 10:00 AM through Thursday, April 15 at 11:59PM.

Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a classic catalog of hits, and played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows. They broke records with their 50 Dates/50 States Tour, delivered landmark performances at Live Aid and on SNL, and became mainstays of radio, MTV and stages worldwide for more than two generations. Through it all, they've remained one of the most consistent - and consistently passionate - progenitors of blues-based rock in pop culture history.

For the past 45 years, it's been very good to be George Thorogood & The Destroyers. And in 2021, their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock will prove why like never before.

"If you're content, you may as well be dead." George laughs with his familiar rasp. "I think everyone has thoughts about retiring, but the phone keeps ringing. You want me and The Destroyers to come to your town, set up our gear, wear some cool threads and play 'Who Do You Love?' End of conversation. Let's rock!"

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021, Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are The Mavericks on June 26th, Chris Janson on July 10th, Get the Led Out on July 24th, Ziggy Marley on July 25th, Jamey Johnson August 1st, Justin Moore August 7th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 8th, ABBA The Concert on August 13th, Yacht Rock Revue on August 21, Foreigner on August 26th, Josh Turner on August 28th, Local Countryfest on September 11th, Los Lobos on September 18th, and the Pike Hair Fest on September 25th. More shows will be announced soon.

All shows in the 2021 Summer Concert Series will follow state and local guidelines in place at the time of the event regarding capacities, social distancing, and other safety measures. Indian Ranch continues to monitor the changing guidelines and will provide continuous updates regarding these policies for each event.



Tickets for George Thorogood & The Destroyers on September 19, 2021, Jediah with Brevity on May 1st and Mychael David on May 8th go on-sale Friday, April 16 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Wednesday, April 14 at 10:00 AM through Thursday, April 15 at 11:59PM. Each show will begin at 1:00PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.