George Mason University's School of Theater Performs 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL This Month

Performances run from Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 29.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

George Mason University’s School of Theater will present 9 to 5 The Musical, an exciting musical adaptation of the classic comedy film. Directed by Rex Daugherty (Artistic Director of Theatre, Solas Nua; MFA, Directing, George Mason University), Music Directed by Joe Walsh, Choreographed by Ariel Kraje, and performed by the talented cast of Mason theater students, the humorous energy and captivating performance will leave audiences in awe. 9 to 5 The Musical will be performed from Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 29 in Harris Theatre on Mason’s Fairfax campus (4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, VA).

“The song ‘9 to 5’ has always been a battle cry for the wage workers of America, those who have to hustle and grind for every dollar, ‘barely getting by – it’s all taking and no getting… enough to drive you crazy if you let it.’ With a big helping of campy humor and a delicious roast of toxic male leadership, this musical comedy inspires a serious look of how our work environments can use an update of feminist perspective, making life better for everyone,” says Director Rex Daugherty.




