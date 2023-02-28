Gary Allan Will Perform in Midlothian, Virginia This Summer

Gary Allan is bringing his Ruthless Tour to the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, VA on Friday, June 16, 2023 as part of the SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours 2023 Season. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21 until March 9th while supplies last.

With the allure of a modern day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way. RUTHLESS, Allan's first new album in eight years was released in June 2021. The 13-song album features songs produced by Mark Wright, Tony Brown, Greg Droman, Jay Joyce, and Allan himself. His last album, SET YOU FREE, topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row), and produced his fifth #1 country radio chart topper with "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)." The California native released his first album, USED HEART FOR SALE, in 1996 and since then has released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million albums, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums, and been certified gold five times. Allan has five #1 hits at country radio, fourteen Top 10 hits to his credit and amassed over 2.8 billion total streams. He's described as "dark and dreamy" in Entertainment Weekly, "soulful and rough around the edges" in Playboy and deemed a "maverick" by Rolling Stone. He sells out venues as a headliner from NY to LA, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Michael and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He has also landed on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar and People magazine.

Season Passes for SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex are on sale now. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season and can be purchased at chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com/season-passes. Tickets are on sale now for Kip Moore on June 3rd. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2023 Concert Season.

Tickets for Gary Allan on June 16th at SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10:00 AM at chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $21 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex is located at 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 23112.