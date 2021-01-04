Firehouse Theatre Presents Samuel Beckett's KRAPP'S LAST TAPE as Part of Their SEASON OF DISCOVERY

Samuel Beckett's KRAPP'S LAST TAPE is the next production in Firehouse Theatre's SEASON OF DISCOVERY. This seminal solo work of modern theatre is an Alan Sader production to benefit Firehouse, and will be directed by James Ricks. The production opens Thursday, February 4 for a limited run of twelve performances thru Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Nobel prize winner Samuel Beckett 's position as one of the greatest playwrights of all time is assured with works such as KRAPP'S LAST TAPE. Beckett is perhaps best known as one of the fathers of Theatre of the Absurd with his play WAITING FOR GODOT. His spare, poetic dialogue and his representation of the mysterious tragicomedy of human existence continues to powerfully express our ambivalent relationship to the world and each other.

In KRAPP'S LAST TAPE Beckett gives us a portrait of an older man on the occasion of his 69th birthday engaged in his annual ritual of listening to audio tapes of himself as a younger man and ruminating on the year that has just passed. KRAPP'S LAST TAPE is a Beckettian mix of poetry, heavy drinking, puns, bananas, and inexplicable beauty.

Musician Ryan Phillips will perform a solo instrumental guitar set before Beckett's one-act, except on Saturday February 6 when musician Adam Hopkins will perform a solo improvised bass set.

Firehouse will continue its practice of contactless theatre, with severely limited seating capacity of a maximum of 10 audience members at each performance, as well as other safety protocols. Select performances will be live streamed.