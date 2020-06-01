Firehouse Announces Performance Schedule For World Premiere of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

Firehouse Theatre has announced the performance schedule for the world premiere of Oscar Wilde's only novel, THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY. Performances are scheduled to begin on June 18 and run thru July 19, 2020.



THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY features a slightly reduced version of the full text of Wilde's 1891 Gothic tale of desire, mortality, and ephemerality that will be performed by a single actor -- Billy Christopher Maupin.



In DORIAN GRAY Wilde weaves a Faustian story around a beautiful young man who gives up his soul so he can remain beautiful and young forever. Wilde uses narrative and dialogue to critique conventional customs and declare his views on the tensions between morality and art, utility and pleasure, outer and inner, and good and evil.



THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY is the first production in Firehouse's 2020-2021 SEASON OF DISCOVERY. The production will have reduced audience capacity due to COVID-19. Performances will be limited to between 2 and 6 seats. Firehouse will maintain and enforce CDC recommended guidelines for contactless/physically distant performances. Select performances will also be live-streamed. More details are included in the performance schedule below, at firehousetheatre.org, or at 804.355.2001.

Performance Schedule

thu 6/18 @ 7:30 (capacity of 2)

fri 6/19 @ 7:30p (capacity of 2)

sat 6/20* @ 7:30p (capacity of 4)

thu 6/25* @ 7:30p (capacity of 2)

fri 6/26* @ 7:30p (capacity of 4)

sat 6/27 @ 7:30p (capacity of 4)

sun 6/28 @ 4p (capacity of 2)

thu 7/2 @ 7:30p (capacity of 2)

fri 7/3 @ 7:30p (capacity of 4)

sun 7/5* @ 4pm (capacity of 2)

tue 7/7 @ 2p (capacity of 2)

wed 7/8* @ 2p (capacity of 2)

fri 7/10* @ 7:30p (capacity of 4)

sat 7/11 @ 7:30p (capacity of 6)

sun 7/12 @ 4p (capacity of 2)

tue 7/14 @ 2p (capacity of 2)

wed 7/15* @ 2p (capacity of 4)

thu 7/16 @ 7:30p (capacity of 4)

fri 7/17* @ 7:30p (capacity of 6)

sat 7/18 @ 7:30p (capacity of 6)

sun 7/19 @ 4p (capacity of 6)

*live-streamed performances

Tickets: $30 suggested donation / pay what you will

Make reservations @ https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040c44a5a828a7ff2-thepicture

