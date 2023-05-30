ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Virginia Beach This Summer

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is thrilled to announce its next production, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, a musical comedy featuring the timeless hits of American popstar Jimmy Buffett. Audiences in Virginia Beach will have the opportunity to experience the ultimate summer getaway as the show runs from July 14 through August 6 at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville takes theatergoers on a sun-soaked adventure, transporting them to a tropical island paradise where worries are left behind, and the good times never end. This feel-good musical, based on the songs of the beloved singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, is a joyful celebration of friendship, romance and the laid-back tropical island lifestyle.



With an incredible all-volunteer ensemble cast and creative team, the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach promises to deliver a high-energy and unforgettable theatrical experience. The production features the iconic hits that have made Jimmy Buffett a household name, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “Volcano,” and many more. The catchy tunes and toe-tapping rhythms will have audiences dancing in their seats and singing along throughout the show.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville will be performed at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach located at 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. Showtimes are as follows: Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:30PM. Tickets are currently available for purchase and can be obtained through the theater’s website at www.ltvb.com or by calling the box office at (757) 428-9233.

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach invites theater enthusiasts, music lovers, and anyone seeking a fun-filled escape to join them for Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville. Get ready to experience the ultimate summer musical adventure that will transport you to a land of sun, sand, and margaritas.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.