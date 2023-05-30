ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Virginia Beach This Summer

The show runs from July 14 through August 6 at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is thrilled to announce its next production, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, a musical comedy featuring the timeless hits of American popstar Jimmy Buffett.  Audiences in Virginia Beach will have the opportunity to experience the ultimate summer getaway as the show runs from July 14 through August 6 at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville takes theatergoers on a sun-soaked adventure, transporting them to a tropical island paradise where worries are left behind, and the good times never end.  This feel-good musical, based on the songs of the beloved singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, is a joyful celebration of friendship, romance and the laid-back tropical island lifestyle.


With an incredible all-volunteer ensemble cast and creative team, the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach promises to deliver a high-energy and unforgettable theatrical experience.  The production features the iconic hits that have made Jimmy Buffett a household name, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “Volcano,” and many more. The catchy tunes and toe-tapping rhythms will have audiences dancing in their seats and singing along throughout the show.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville will be performed at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach located at 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA.  Showtimes are as follows: Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:30PM.  Tickets are currently available for purchase and can be obtained through the theater’s website at www.ltvb.com or by calling the box office at (757) 428-9233.

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach invites theater enthusiasts, music lovers, and anyone seeking a fun-filled escape to join them for Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.  Get ready to experience the ultimate summer musical adventure that will transport you to a land of sun, sand, and margaritas.


Kell Bailey Releases New Album 'EVIDENCE'

Gospel music artist Kell Bailey released his highly anticipated album 'Evidence' on May 26th. The album showcases Kell's versatility as a producer, singer, and songwriter, and is a testament to his passion for the Gospel.

Willie Nelson and Family Will Perform at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in August

Willie Nelson & Family are coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia.

POTUS, 9 TO 5, and More Set For Virginia Repertory Theatre's 2023-24 Season

Virginia Repertory Theatre has announced the musicals, plays and special presentations for its 2023-2024 Signature Season at the November Theatre downtown, the Barksdale Season at Hanover Tavern, the Children's Season at the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education as well as the Theatre Gym studio space.

MADAM LUCY, DECEASED A New Musical To Be Presented On The William & Mary Campus, June 11

MADam LUCY, deceased, a new musical about the life (and afterlife) of Lucy Ludwell Paradise (1752-1814), with book & lyrics by two-time Emmy Award-winning songwriter William Schermerhorn and music by composer and recording artist Elise Morris, will have its first staged workshop in Williamsburg, Virginia, in the historic Great Hall of the Sir Christopher Wren Building on the campus of William & Mary.


