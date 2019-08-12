Diamond Rio And Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Play WFLS In Fredericksburg, VA

After Hours Concerts Series announced that WFLS Fest with Diamond Rio and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is coming to the Marks & Harrison Amphitheater in Fredericksburg, VA on Saturday, October 5th. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. A limited number of $20 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only.

Formed in 1989 in Nashville, TN Diamond Rio consists of Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocal), Dan Truman (keyboards), and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals).

Diamond Rio signed to Arista Records and in 1991 with the release of "Meet In The Middle" became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their hits "How Your Love Makes Me Feel," "One More Day," "Beautiful Mess," "Unbelievable," "In A Week or Two,"and more. The band known for playing every note on every album recently celebrated their 30th Anniversary, has sold more than 10 million albums, won a Grammy Award, a Dove Award, six Vocal Group of the Year wins (CMA and ACM), released two Greatest Hit albums, a live and Christmas project, earned five multi-week number. 1 singles, 22 Top 10 singles, three certified Platinum and five gold albums, and released an autobiography - All with zero band member changes.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band remains one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music. Following an extended 50th anniversary tour, the ensemble grew to a six-piece in 2018 for the first time since their early jug band days. The group now includes Jeff Hanna (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Jimmie Fadden (drums, harmonica), Bob Carpenter (keyboards), Jim Photoglo (bass, acoustic guitar), Ross Holmes (fiddle, mandolin), and Jaime Hanna (electric and acoustic guitar). All six members also sing, and when their voices merge, the harmonies add a powerful new component for the legendary band. And with the father-son pairing of Jeff and Jaime Hanna, the band carries on a country music tradition of blood harmony.

With so much material to work with, the band is making it a point to shuffle the set lists more often, meaning that this isn't the same Dirt Band show from years past. "We're fortunate that we've got a deep songbook. That's been on our list, to resurrect some of the tunes we haven't done in a while, in addition to some new stuff," Hanna says.

After Hours Concert Series has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. Tickets for 38 Special on August 17th, Joe Nichols and Rodney Atkins on September 8th and Cole Swindell on September 13th are on sale now. Previous shows this season have been Kip Moore on June 28th, Jamey Johnson on June 30th, Lady Antebellum July 6th, Brothers Osborne July 18th, and Kool & The Gang August 3rd. Additional shows for the 2019 season will be announced soon.

Tickets for WFLS Countryfest with Diamond Rio and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at After Hours Concert Series go on sale this Friday, August 16th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at www.AfterHoursConcertSeries.com, or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $20 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Show starts at 7:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concert Series is located at the Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 8030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA.





