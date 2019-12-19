December 19th Update: MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Central Virginia Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Central Virginia:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Robert Anthony Jones - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 21%

Scott Wichmann - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Virginia Repertory Theatre 17%

Brian Ray Norris - GUYS AND DOLLS - Virginia Stage Company 13%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Alexander Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 21%

Levi Meerovich - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 12%

Mason Ferguson - NEWSIES - SPARC 9%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Clark Scott Carmichael - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 24%

David Lewis - JULIUS CAESAR - The American Shakespeare Center 18%

Scott Wichmann - TALK RADIO - 5th Wall Theatre 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Mesgana Jackson - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 23%

Tiffany Haas - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 22%

Felicia Curry - SISTER ACT - Virginia Musical Theatre 9%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Julia Finke - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST - The Governor's School for the Arts 17%

Chris Ann Wells - BIG FISH - Smithfield Little Theatre 8%

Evelyn Dumeer - CHICAGO - The Steward School 8%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Constance Swain - ANTIGONE - The American Shakespeare Center 31%

Eva DeVirgilis - IN MY CHAIR - Cadence Theatre Company 16%

Katrinah Carol Lewis - A DOLL'S HOUSE - TheatreLAB 16%

Best Choreography (non-professional)

Jeff Warner - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 17%

Ali Thibodeau - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 14%

Lisa Rumbauskas - NEWSIES - SPARC 11%

Best Choreography (professional)

Jeff Warner - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 17%

Billy Bustamante - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 17%

Stephanie Wood - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 15%

Best Costume Design (non-professional)

Sandy Short/Linda Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 36%

Katie Brand - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 17%

Lisa Bobotas - SPAMALOT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Best Costume Design (professional)

Sandy Short - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 24%

Jeanne Nugent - THE WIZ - Virginia Repertory Theatre 15%

Jeni Schaefer - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 13%

Best Direction of a Musical (professional)

Chip Gallagher - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 18%

Patrick A'Hearn - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 13%

Nicolas Minas - GUYS AND DOLLS - Virginia Stage Company 12%

Best Direction of a Play (professional)

Khanisha Foster - THE BLUEST EYE - Virginia Stage Company 27%

Desdemona Chiang - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - The American Shakespeare Center 21%

Chelsea Burke - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Quill Theatre 13%

Best Ensemble in a Professional Production

MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 27%

ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 17%

FUN HOME - Virginia Stage Company 15%

Best Lighting Design (non-professional)

Jason Amato - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 35%

Heather Butterbaugh - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 15%

Alex Mason - CHESS - Generic Theatre 11%

Best Lighting Design (professional)

Jason Amato - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 22%

Maranda Debusk - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 17%

BJ Wilkinson - ATLANTIS - Virginia Repertory Theatre 15%

Best Musical (non-professional)

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 22%

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 16%

NEWSIES - SPARC 12%

Best Musical (professional)

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 23%

MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 15%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 12%

Best Original Work

The Governor's School for the Arts Students - LOCKED DOWN - The Governor's School for the Arts 28%

Alex Simpson / Peyton Creasey - PENCIL THE DATE - Zeider's American Dream Theatre 20%

Eva DeVirgilis - IN MY CHAIR - Cadence Theatre 20%

Best Play (non-professional)

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - The Governor's School for the Arts 21%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Smithfield Little Theatre 20%

THE WOLVES - The Governor's School for the Arts 17%

Best Play (professional)

THE BLUEST EYE - Virginia Stage Company 33%

GLORIA - Cadence Theatre Company 17%

ADMISSIONS - TheatreLAB 12%

Best Set Design (non-professional)

Philip Milone - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 22%

Jason Martens - LEGALLY BLONDE - Smithfield Little Theatre 14%

Matt Gorris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 12%

Best Set Design (professional)

Brian Strauss - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 18%

Frank Foster - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 17%

McKay Coble - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 16%

Best Sound Design (non-professional)

Charles Owrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 42%

Matt Smith - SPAMALOT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 33%

John Roberts - SWEET CHARITY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 25%

Best Sound Design (professional)

Steven Allegretto - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 18%

Steven Allegretto - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 16%

Billy Timms - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 15%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)

Wesley Ehle - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 15%

Alexander Sapp - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Virginia Repertory Theatre 15%

Geoffrey Klein - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 13%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)

John Forkner - OUR TOWN - Virginia Stage Company 27%

Jeff Clevenger - BROADWAY BOUND - Virginia Repertory Theatre 21%

Adam Turck - THE TEMPEST - Quill Theatre 15%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)

Andrea Rivette - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 15%

Lindsay Eure - SEUSSICAL - Virginia Musical Theatre 13%

Laura Agudelo - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 12%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)

Felicia Fields - OUR TOWN - Virginia Stage Company 40%

Jill Bari Steinberg - BROADWAY BOUND - Virginia Repertory Theatre 16%

Amber Marie Martinez - DANCE NATION - TheatreLAB 15%

Best Touring Show

THE LION KING - Chrysler Hall 26%

WAITRESS - Altria Theater 20%

HAVE YOU FILLED A BUCKET TODAY? - Virginia Repertory Theatre 17%

Theater of the Year

Virginia Musical Theatre 15%

Virginia Repertory Theatre 14%

Virginia Stage Company 13%

