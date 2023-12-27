DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January

More than 9 million spectators have experienced DRUM TAO across the world - now come celebrate their 30th anniversary at the Sandler Center!

The performance is set to take place on January 21, 2024.

A feast for the eyes and ears, Drum Tao's mesmerizing productions combine thunderous traditional taiko drumming with dazzling staging, theatrical costumes, and dramatic lighting effects. The international troupe of 40 performers has seemingly done it all, having collaborated with the Bolshoi Ballet, staged sold-out productions off-Broadway, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and at the Olympics, and even recorded for Universal Music. Flute, marimba, and harp are added to the drum ensemble for dramatic effects, and high-octane choreography contributes fresh new energy to this centuries-old Japanese art form.

