DRAGON FAIRE to Take Over Norfolk's NEON District in November

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Knights, wizards, elves, and adventurers of all ages are invited to Dragon Faire, a free, family-friendly fantasy and Renaissance faire taking place November 14 and 15 at 776 Granby Street in Norfolk's NEON Arts District.

Produced by the Push Comedy Theater, Dragon Faire transforms the heart of Norfolk's arts district into a celebration of fantasy, creativity, and imagination. The two-day festival features live music, theatrical performances, costumed characters, interactive workshops, games, and more than 30 vendors offering art, crafts, and fantasy-inspired merchandise.

Live entertainment will include performances by Bard City and other musicians and entertainers throughout the weekend. Visitors are encouraged to come in costume, whether dressed as a knight, fairy, wizard, pirate, or their favorite fantasy character. Cosplay is welcome, but not required.

Families will find plenty to enjoy, including games and activities for children, hands-on workshops, and opportunities to explore the world of fantasy storytelling. Visitors can also try their hand at Dungeons & Dragons and other fantasy-themed tabletop role-playing games, with opportunities for newcomers and experienced players alike.

Now in its third year, Dragon Faire continues to grow, bringing together local artists, performers, makers, and the region's fantasy-loving community for a weekend unlike any other in Hampton Roads.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 07 Hrs 16 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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