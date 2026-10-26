Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DRAGON FAIRE to Take Over Norfolk's NEON District in November
The two-day festival will include performances by Bard City, tabletop gaming, and hands-on activities for families.
Knights, wizards, elves, and adventurers of all ages are invited to Dragon Faire, a free, family-friendly fantasy and Renaissance faire taking place November 14 and 15 at 776 Granby Street in Norfolk's NEON Arts District.
Produced by the Push Comedy Theater, Dragon Faire transforms the heart of Norfolk's arts district into a celebration of fantasy, creativity, and imagination. The two-day festival features live music, theatrical performances, costumed characters, interactive workshops, games, and more than 30 vendors offering art, crafts, and fantasy-inspired merchandise.
Live entertainment will include performances by Bard City and other musicians and entertainers throughout the weekend. Visitors are encouraged to come in costume, whether dressed as a knight, fairy, wizard, pirate, or their favorite fantasy character. Cosplay is welcome, but not required.
Families will find plenty to enjoy, including games and activities for children, hands-on workshops, and opportunities to explore the world of fantasy storytelling. Visitors can also try their hand at Dungeons & Dragons and other fantasy-themed tabletop role-playing games, with opportunities for newcomers and experienced players alike.
Now in its third year, Dragon Faire continues to grow, bringing together local artists, performers, makers, and the region's fantasy-loving community for a weekend unlike any other in Hampton Roads.
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