A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL to Open at Riverside Center

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Riverside Center for the Performing Arts will present A Christmas Carol: The Musical, November 11, 2026 – January 3, 2027. The classic Dickens novella was transformed for the Theater at Madison Square Garden's stage originally in 1994. The story centers on Ebenezer Scrooge and his disgust for Christmas and the giving season. When he is forced to confront his past, present, and future, his outlook on life is challenged. Music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, this musical version features large dance numbers and melodic tunes emphasizing the true meaning of Christmas.

Actor Alan Hoffman will play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Riverside audiences will recognize him from Bright Star, Annie, and many others. Jacob Marley will be played by Anthony Williams. Sarah Mae Andersen, Kathy Halenda, and Stephanie Wood are the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, respectively. The Cratchit Family is led by Ariel Messeca as Bob Cratchit and Lizzie Bartlett as Mrs. Cratchit. Ralynn Laspina will play Tiny Tim. Also featured are Elizabeth C. Butler as Blind Woman/Scrooge's Mother, Jarrett Bloom as Fred/Young Scrooge, and Lara Allison as Emily/Sally. Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig will be played by Ian Lane and Andrea Kahane, and Smythe/Young Marley by Riley Pugh.

The heart of A Christmas Carol: The Musical is its full ensemble and all the roles they step into throughout the show. The adult ensemble features Christian Baccioco, Amelia Elias, Christopher Florio, Oscar Madson, Chloe Lu McCarty, Sally Roehl, Abigail Weinel, and Evan Zimmerman. The youth ensemble includes Ian Negron as Boy Scrooge, Brynn Talbot as Grace/Fan, Jim Ramsey as Jonathon, Madison Hill as Martha, Ellie Waddell, and Joey Vogel. Offstage swings are Becky Brassfield and Leighton Carter.

The creative team is led by returning director Daniel Pippert, Assistant Director/Choreographer Stephanie Wood, and Music Director Carson Eubank. The design team includes Scenic Designer Frank Foster, Lighting Designer BJ Wilkinson, Sound Designer Justice Craig, Costume Designer Michael Bertone, and Wig Designer Bethany Cheek.

Event Details

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or visit riversidedt.com.

Regular price tickets: $69-$101. Discounted senior, military, child & group rates are available.

Evening performances start at 7:30pm with optional dinner service beginning at 5:30pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Matinee performances start at 1:30pm with meal service beginning at 11:30am on Wednesday and 3:00pm on Sunday with meal service beginning at 1:00pm.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in historic Stafford County just off I-95 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Riverside produces the best of Broadway's plays and musicals each year. Riverside Center can be followed on Instagram (@riversidecpa), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube (@RiversideCenter) for onstage and offstage content. For a complete list of shows, show times, pricing, and more information about the season, visit www.riversidedt.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 09 Hrs 18 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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