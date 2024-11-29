Creative Cauldron Presents Annual Holiday Musical MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Creative Cauldron brings back its annual Holiday show with the heart-warming musical Madeline's Christmas.

Featuring a book & lyrics written by Jennifer Kirkeby and music by Shirley Mier. The show is directed by Helen Hayes Awards winner and Artistic Associate Matt Conner with music direction by Merissa Anne Driscoll. The production runs from December 6 - 22, 2024. Press Night is December 7 at 7:30pm.

“In an old house in Paris, covered in vines, lived 12 little girls in two straight lines.” And with that familiar phrase, author and illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans sets in motion the adventures of the brave and resourceful Madeline! In this musical adaptation, Madeline's schoolmates and tutor are all sick in bed on Christmas Eve, unable to go home for Christmas to be with their families. So, it's Madeline to the rescue! And with the help of a magical rug merchant, she takes her friends on a Christmas journey they will never forget. Madeline's Christmas has become a Holiday tradition at Creative Cauldron, drawing a multi-generational audience and fans of the Bemelman's book series.

Cast and Creative Team

Professional Cast members include Creative Cauldron veteran Shaina Kuhn (Miss Clavel) who was last seen in Jacques Brel is Alive and Well…, and Ruthless. She has appeared at theaters such as Landless Theatre: Guenevere (Camelot) Beggar Woman (Sweeney Todd), Rosa Bud (The Mystery of Edwin Drood). Lyric Opera Baltimore: At the Statue of Venus, Kennedy Center: Turandot, Candide, Aida, Carmen, Champion, Virginia Repertory Theatre: Fiddler on the Roof.

Audrey Baker (Mrs. Murphy) returns to the stage after the Bold New Voices production of Chicks in Heaven. Other credits include Constellation Theatre Company: Desperate Measures; Workhouse Arts Center: The Who's Tommy, Urinetown, Xanadu; Little Theatre of Alexandria: Bright Star, Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder

Making his Creative Cauldron debut is Josh Carias (Monsieur Brun/Harsha) who has been seen in productions of Jesus Christ Superstar (Annas, Simon u/s, Peter), Godspell (Judas), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Lefou), Into the Woods (Rapunzel's Prince), Man of La Mancha (The Duke/Dr. Carrasco), and Les Misérables (Foreman).

The “twelve little girls” and other characters will be played by Creative Cauldron's Musical Theater Ensemble, an educational theater program composed of elementary and middle school aged students. The iconic role of Madeline will be played by June Tuss & Penny Soulen. June recently charmed audiences and critics alike in her role as Alice in Alice in Wonderland/Alicia en el País de las Maravillas at Creative Cauldron. Penny Soulen will be performing at Creative Cauldron for the first time. The ensemble will be made up by Chiara Cryan, Olivia Fegler, Lauren Hefferan, Hazel Hemmerlein, Elizabeth Hennenberg, Joie Howard, Whit Jenkins, Julia Kieffer, Hana LaCroix, Tatiana Lund, Emma Lynch, Clay Martin, Violet Moran, Olivia Roland, Marie Solander, Ja'Nyla Steele, Abigail Thielman, Madeline Varho, and Olivia Wolfe.

Margie Jervis, Creative Cauldron's Resident Designer has created a set and costumes that are an homage to the classic Bemelman's illustrations. Margie is a two-time Arts Fairfax Strauss Award-winning artist, whose designs for both professional and Learning Theater productions at Creative Cauldron have been amazing audiences for the past 13 years. She is joined by Helen Hayes Award nominated Lighting Designer Lynn Joslin. Nicholas Goodman is the Stage Manager. Marianne Meade and Emerson Thiebert are Assistant Stage Managers.

Tickets can be purchased at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703- 436-9948.

