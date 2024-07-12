Creative Cauldron Announces 2024-25 Season And Transition To Its New Home

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creative Cauldron has announced its 2024-25 Season - A season of Magic, Friendship, Music, and more! The season will begin in its current home in Pearson Square, but then will transition to its new home in the Broad and Washington Street by the end of this year.

Sondheim Tribute Review (October 3 – 27, 2024) A scintillating musical revue celebrating the work of the legendary Stephen Sondheim, one of the most influential and innovative composers and lyricists in Broadway history. Six stand out performers will take you on an incomparable journey through songs from over 20 Titles from the Sondheim songbook including Anyone Can Whistle, Assassins, Company, Follies, The Frogs, A Funny Thing Happened..., Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, Sunday in the Park with George, Sweeney Todd and the recent Tony Award winner, Merrily We Roll Along. Press Night October 5, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Alice in Wonderland/Alicia en el país de la Maravillas (November 8 – 24, 2024) A Learning Theater Production. “Curiouser and curiouser" down the Rabbit Hole we go! Come join Alice on her fantastical journey through Wonderland. The White Rabbit, The Cheshire Cat, The Caterpillar, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, all your favorite characters are here in this musical adaptation of the classic Lewis Carroll tale. Alice gives the entire family a chance to spend an utterly “mad, mad day” at the cauldron enjoying one of the most famous and enduring children's classics of all time in a new bi-lingual format. Press Night November 9, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Madeline's Christmas (December 6 – 22, 2024) Book and Lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby, Music by Shirley Mier. A Holiday tradition at Creative Cauldron! Based on the Book by Ludwig Bemelmans. In an old house in Paris, covered in vines, lived 12 little girls in two straight lines.” And with that familiar phrase, author and illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans sets in motion the adventures of the brave and resourceful Madeline! In this musical adaptation, Madeline's schoolmates and tutor are all sick in bed on Christmas Eve, unable to go home for Christmas to be with their families. So it's Madeline to the rescue! And with the help of a magical rug merchant, she takes her friends on a Christmas journey they will never forget. Press Night December 7, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Holiday Cabarets (December 9 – 18, 2024) Creative Cauldron tops off our holiday celebration every year with this special Holiday Cabaret Series. Enjoy some of Creative Cauldron's favorite performers, as well as some talented newcomers. They'll perform in our intimate cabaret setting with special table seating options that include wine, beer or your favorite beverage. Don your holiday finery and be prepared to sing along to your favorite songs. This series is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. Get in the festive spirit or shake off some holiday blues with these seasonal cabarets that blend creativity and classics! Final line up TBA, curated by Matt Conner. Press tickets available upon request.

Passport to the World of Music Festival (Jan 10 – February 2, 2025) Creative Cauldron's annual music festival has become one of the most diverse and eagerly anticipated events of the season. Featuring some of the most talented and diverse musicians in the DMV and beyond, it is always billed as an opportunity to “tour the world without ever leaving Falls Church.” Curated by WAMMY award-winning artists Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau, it features musical styles and genres from folk, Latin, jazz, blues along with global musical traditions. Press tickets available upon request.

Steel Magnolias (February 13 – March 9, 2025) Book by Robert Harling. Welcome to Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, a hot spot where six brassy southern women come to laugh, gossip and share the most intimate details of their lives and loves. This smash hit play, became a smash hit movie which is now celebrating its 30th anniversary. Creative Cauldron has assembled a talented and racially diverse sisterhood to tell this heartfelt and hilarious story. Steel Magnolias is a lasting testament to the power of sisterhood that continues to charm and beguile audiences alike. Press Night February 15, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Snow White/Blancanieves (March 21 – April 6, 2025) The Learning Theater takes an irreverent look at the one of the most popular Grimm tales of all time. In this bi-lingual adaptation featuring the music of Conner and Smith, Snow White meets all of your favorite characters: the Magic Mirror, the Evil Queen, the little miners who come to her aid and a few other zany members of the kingdom that will have you rolling in the aisles.

BOLD NEW VOICES TBA (April 24 – May 11, 2025) Creative Cauldron continues its “Bold New Voices” initiative that supports and develops work written by women with a work written by a Latiné woman playwright. A Committee of writers and directors, most of whom are Latiné was assembled to review submissions. The final selection will be announced in the next few weeks. Press Night April 26, 2025 at 7:30 pm.

Disney's Aladdin Dual Language Edition/Edición de Lenguaje Dual (May 29 – June 15, 2025) Our story begins centuries ago, when the royalty of Agrabah spoke one language, and the citizens another. Communication is impossible without translation... which is controlled by the evil vizier, Jafar. When the rebellious princess, Jazmin, and a delinquent street rat, Aladdin, meet in the marketplace and fall in love, they transcend the barriers between them and, with a little magic, help create a better future for themselves and for Agrabah. This touching musical adventure, featuring the Academy Award-winning score from Disney's animated classic, will thrill both English and Spanish-speaking audiences alike. Press Night May 31, 2025 at 7:30 pm.

