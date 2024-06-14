Conner Smith Will Open For Elle King At Atlantic Union Bank After Hours

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country singer Conner Smith will open for Elle King on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia. Gates open at 5:30 PM, show starts at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Just 23 years old and already a seasoned veteran of Nashville’s elite songwriting community, Conner Smith has emerged as one of Country’s most hotly-anticipated artists – one knows the past can still inspire the present, and good things come to those who wait. An uncommon talent mixing prime-of-life passion with old-soul perspective, the rising singer/songwriter has spent 15 years matching a honeyed vocal to propulsive hints of bluegrass and the warmth of ‘90s Country, an instant-classic sound infused with riveting modern appeal. Moving Country forward while remembering its all-natural roots, Smith’s critically-acclaimed full-length debut album SMOKY MOUNTAINS (The Valory Music Co.) is meant to stand the test of time. Featuring GOLD-certified “Take It Slow,” viral hit “I Hate Alabama,” multi-week UK chart-topper “Creek Will Rise” and new single “Roulette On The Heart” featuring Hailey Whitters, his deeply personal 12-song project is one of classic style and contemporary spirit, and a reflection of the artist himself. These songs, among others, laid an artistic foundation that earned Smith Artist to Watch status from Spotify, Amazon Music and Opry NextStage, while also making him the only Country artist on Pandora’s Ten List 2022 and secured 2023 recognition from MusicRow Next Big Thing and CMT Listen Up as well as joining the CRS New Faces Class of 2024. These milestones led Smith to earn his first-ever ACM Awards nomination forNew Male Artist of the Year ahead of the 59th annual show. Deemed “an unstoppable force to be reckoned with” by CMT, Smith’s authentic storytelling and rich, soulful voice has resonated with audiences nationwide, earning him a dedicated and passionate following.

Searing vocalist, distinctive songwriter, Grammy nominee, pop sensation, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Award winner, record-setter, bold, brazen, unapologetic, vulnerable—it distills as Elle King. The Multi-platinum, award-winning recording artist has amassed nearly 2 billion streams worldwide, including over 275 million for King’s Platinum-certified smash hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert. The award-winning song reached #1 on both Billboard’s Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts, marking the first woman-woman collaboration to reach the top spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart since Reba McEntire and Linda Davis’ “Does He Love You.” She is the first female artist in history to have scored radio No. 1 singles on four different formats including Adult Pop Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Alternative Songs and Country Airplay charts. Her debut album Love Stuff featured her breakthrough single “Ex’s & Oh’s,” which earned her two GRAMMY nominations and is certified 4x times platinum.

Tickets are on sale now for Jon Pardi on June 22nd, Brantley Gilbert on June 29th, Jamey Johnson on July 12th, Upchurch on July 25th, Shinedown on August 2nd, Alabama on August 10th, Cole Swindell on August 17th, K95 Countryfest with Chris Young on August 24th, and K95 Countryfest with Travis Tritt on August 25th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2024 concert season.

Tickets for Elle King with special guest Conner Smith on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia are on sale now at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047

