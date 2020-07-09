Broadway in Richmond Announces 2021 Season; MEAN GIRLS, ANASTASIA, MY FAIR LADY, and More!

Article Pixel Jul. 9, 2020  
Broadway in Richmond Announces 2021 Season; MEAN GIRLS, ANASTASIA, MY FAIR LADY, and More!

Broadway in Richmond has announced its 2021 season that features the hilarious hit musical direct-from-Broadway with a book by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS! This season also features Broadway's romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA, the iconic musical phenomenon celebrating it's 50th Anniversary JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and the Tony-Award winning musical comedy back out on a fresh new tour, HAIRSPRAY. Finally, from Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher comes Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY.

New subscriptions will go on sale later this fall with exact date to be announced soon. Sign up for emails for the latest Broadway in Richmond information by clicking here.

The dates are as follows:

Jesus Christ Superstar
February 23 - 28, 2021

My Fair Lady
May 4 - 9, 2021

Mean Girls
July 13 - 18, 2021

Anastasia
August 3 - 8, 2021

Hairspray
August 24 - 29, 2021


Related Articles View More Central Virginia Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Chicago Children's Theatre Adds DOLL FACE HAS A PARTY! to CCTv Line-Up
  • Watch Audra McDonald & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • QUIZ: Attend the Winter's Ball to Find Out Which Hamilton Star Will Be Your Date!
  • Raue Center Returns With Comedian Kevin Bozeman