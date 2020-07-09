Broadway in Richmond Announces 2021 Season; MEAN GIRLS, ANASTASIA, MY FAIR LADY, and More!
Broadway in Richmond has announced its 2021 season that features the hilarious hit musical direct-from-Broadway with a book by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS! This season also features Broadway's romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA, the iconic musical phenomenon celebrating it's 50th Anniversary JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and the Tony-Award winning musical comedy back out on a fresh new tour, HAIRSPRAY. Finally, from Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher comes Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY.
The dates are as follows:
Jesus Christ Superstar
February 23 - 28, 2021
My Fair Lady
May 4 - 9, 2021
Mean Girls
July 13 - 18, 2021
Anastasia
August 3 - 8, 2021
Hairspray
August 24 - 29, 2021