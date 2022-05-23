Brett Young To Perform At Atlantic Union Bank After Hours On September 10 In Doswell

Country pop singer-songwriter Brett Young will perform as part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21 until June 1st while supplies last.

Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed "Caliville" style. With an undeniable string of hits and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country's master over matters of the heart. The star broadened his emotional scope on WEEKENDS LOOK A LITTLE DIFFERENT THESE DAYS following his GOLD-certified sophomore effort TICKET TO L.A., which debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart. Young's PLATINUM self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks and has contributed to 5.5 billion streams globally. He was named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his "melodic craftsmanship" (Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards. Racking seven consecutive No. 1 hits, Rolling Stone deemed Young "one of country's most consistent radio stars."

Season Passes for Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park are currently available. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes.

Tickets for Brett Young on September 10th at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Thursday, May 26 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $21 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM.

This event is rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.