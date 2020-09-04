Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Barter Theatre Will Continue Drive-In Performances Through the Christmas Season

Article Pixel

Mary Poppins will be followed by Dracula and The Legend of the Sleepy Hollow.

Sep. 4, 2020  
Barter Theatre Will Continue Drive-In Performances Through the Christmas Season

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Barter Theatre is presenting a drive-in production of Mary Poppins at the Moonlite Drive-in Theatre, September 3 - September 19.

Now, the theatre has announced that similar performances will continue at the Drive-In through the Christmas season, WJHL reports.

"Barter confirms that shows at the Moonlite will continue into the Christmas season. Further details are expected to be released in the coming weeks," Barter officials said in a releases.

Mary Poppins will be followed by Dracula and The Legend of the Sleepy Hollow.

Read more on WJHL.



Related Articles View More Central Virginia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Temple Theaters Digital Season Presents Chekhov's IVANOV — known as "The Russian Hamlet"
  • Forty Restaurants Announce Plans For Indoor Dining In Philadelphia And New Jersey
  • Pig Iron To Present ZERO COST HOUSE For Zoom
  • People's Light Continues Drive-In Concert Series with New Fall Lineup