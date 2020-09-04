Barter Theatre Will Continue Drive-In Performances Through the Christmas Season

Mary Poppins will be followed by Dracula and The Legend of the Sleepy Hollow.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Barter Theatre is presenting a drive-in production of Mary Poppins at the Moonlite Drive-in Theatre, September 3 - September 19.

Now, the theatre has announced that similar performances will continue at the Drive-In through the Christmas season, WJHL reports.

"Barter confirms that shows at the Moonlite will continue into the Christmas season. Further details are expected to be released in the coming weeks," Barter officials said in a releases.

Read more on WJHL.

