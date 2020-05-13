BWW Feature: MASH NOTE TO 'DAS BARBECÜ' at Swift Creek Mill Theatre

I remember Swift Creek Mill's 2005 "Das Barbecü" as a laugh riot, though digging through my past reviews revealed that I complained about the musical's ballads.

But this was one of those shows that came as a complete surprise to me. First performed in 1991, then done Off-Broadway in 1994, this parody by Jim Luigs and Scott Warrender reimagines Wagner's Ring Cycle as a country-western hoedown. What you've got here is five actors playing multiple roles, whipping off costumes, hats and wigs, telling a wildly complicated plot in an outrageous Texas twang. What's not to love?

The thing I enjoyed most about this show was the cast, full of funny singer/actors who didn't hesitate to throw themselves into their roles. You had Debra Wagoner as a tough Brunnhilde, Robin Arthur hilarious as Gutrune, Jason Marks great in a variety of roles, and Derek Phipps (haven't seen him in ages) as a sexy Siegfried. Best of all was Jacqueline Jones, playing rivals Erda and Fricka, as well as a nutty housekeeper.

David Timberline's review cited director Tom Width for the rustic set design and Barbara Brock for the great costumes, as well as Paul Deiss for the music direction that kept "things galloping along," and I especially liked K Strong's choreography.

Wish I could see this one again.





