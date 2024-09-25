1st Stage Extends THE WAVERLY GALLERY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



1st Stage has announced that The Waverly Gallery, written by Kenneth Lonergan and directed by 1st Stage Artistic Director Alex Levy, has been extended through October 13.



In this 2019 Tony Award nominee for Best Revival of a Play, Gladys, the elderly matriarch of the Green family, has run an art gallery in a small Greenwich Village hotel for many years. The management wants to replace her less-than-thriving gallery with a coffee shop. Always irascible but now increasingly erratic, Gladys becomes a cause for concern to her family. By the Academy Award-winning writer of Manchester by the Sea, this production is poignant, wacky, and heartrending. “Deeply theatrical and often deeply funny.” –The New York Times

The 1st Stage production of The Waverly Gallery features returning 1st Stage artists Ethan Miller (Postcards from Ihatov, The Chosen, The Last Match, Swimming with Whales), Sasha Olinick (The Chosen, The Phlebotomist, Fly By Night), Aaron Bliden (A New Brain, Fly By Night), and Lisa Hodsoll (Hero’s Welcome, Suite Surrender), and welcomes Catherine Flye to 1st Stage. The production is directed by 1st Stage Artistic Director Alex Levy (The Chosen, The Last Match, How the Light Gets In, The Phlebotomist, and others).

The design team includes: scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, lighting design by Luis Garcia, sound design by Ethan Balis, costume design by Rakell Foye, and props design by Cindy Jacobs.

The Waverly Gallery will now run at 1st Stage through October 13, 2024 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

