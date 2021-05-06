1st Stage Announces DUCK HARBOR A New Web Series

1st Stage has announced a brand-new web series, Duck Harbor, the clever, humorous, and heartwarming story of long-distance love in later life.

The piece is brought to audiences through a creative and innovative series of short scenes in which the actors, just like the characters, are meeting for the first time. Audiences will get to experience the magic of the theater and the excitement of new love between these two lonely hearts reaching out from charming small towns on opposite sides of the country.

Every week, each of the two actors, who live on opposite coasts, will be given only their half of the script and will experience the other side of the story with a sincere and genuine freshness, "on stage," in front of an audience.

1st Stage is delighted to welcome back renowned playwrights E. M. Lewis and Bob Bartlett, who will be collaborating on this unique and exciting piece.

Performances will take place every Tuesday, beginning on June 1 and ending on August 17. Each webisode installment is provided free of charge. Simply register at www.1stStage.org and tune in each week to follow this exciting story as it unfolds before our eyes.

Further details about the cast will be released in the coming weeks.

Looking to go behind-the-scenes with exclusive interviews with the cast and creative team? Buy the $15 ALL ACCESS package to receive access to bonus content as well as previous episodes as the story moves forward week-to-week. Also available at www.1stStage.org.

E. M. Lewis (The Gun Show, Now Comes the Night) writes, "I live in rural Oregon, and it's rare that I see a story about the people who live in this part of the world on stage. Bob and I wanted to write something about two regular people who have big hearts, and no place to put the love in them. It will be quirky and light and funny, but also maybe profound in places -- because at a certain point in your life, you start to ask some big questions about where you are and how you got here, and what you want to do with the rest of your life. Wendy and Mac discover that they might not have to ask these questions by themselves; they could explore them together."

Bob Bartlett (Swimming with Whales) writes, "Managing isolation can be debilitating, especially for folks who live in sparsely populated areas of this big, beautiful mess of a country. It's easier sometimes to just shut off the parts of ourselves that need other humans. While close to the millions who live in the Washington, DC/Baltimore region, I live even closer to vast lonesome stretches of shoreline of the Chesapeake Bay and its struggling waterfront towns, where I often hike, kayak, and write. While this won't be a play about shutdowns, lockdowns, or pandemics, Duck Harbor will confront the loneliness we face and the ways we're living with and without one another."