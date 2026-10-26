WIRED Will Open at Pitt St Theatre in Auckland

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Auckland based theatre-maker Viola Ember brings her new solo work WIRED to Pitt St Theatre from 12-14 November, in a glittering, darkly funny and fast-paced exploration of ambition and productivity.

Following Maddie, a self-proclaimed overachiever, WIRED plunges audiences into the whirlwind of phone calls and to-do lists that make up her life. Seduced by the glamour of productivity, Maddie is convinced she can be that woman who 'has it all'. But what happens when life doesn't play by the rules? And how much is she willing to sacrifice to keep up the performance?

Told through dance and dialogue, WIRED is a bold, witty and tender ode to anyone who has ever felt like they're running out of time. The 50-minute solo show fuses cabaret glamour with the hyperstimulation of the digital age, creating an explosive and distinctly human portrait of a woman trying to keep pace with a world that refuses to slow down.

'Women in Aotearoa report disproportionately high levels of burnout compared to men. This exhaustion is often considered a necessary consequence of ambition, a proof of worth. I was curious - has 'women can do anything' morphed into 'women must do everything'? - Viola Ember

Alongside Viola Ember is a small but highly skilled creative team, including producer Sophie Webster, lighting and sound designer Max König, choreographer Jemma Goeldner, production manager Jessica Brunt, and wardrobe/Costume Designer Mandolin Ember.

Presented by WiresCrossed Productions, this show reflects the company's commitment to 'Fresh new theatre. Crossing wires. Connecting the unexpected.'

Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 concession, with a $40 Patron of the Arts option available to audiences who wish to additionally support the production.

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