THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes To ABS Waterfront Theatre in February

Performances Begin February 14th.

Dec. 27, 2022  

If you want to be in, then you must be supportive, tolerant, giving and collegiate. Or else!

There's been a bit of drama in the local choir. Splintering off from the original group, a small band of oddballs have gathered in a quintessentially country town hall to begin again. It's cold, it's musty and the heater is on the blink. But they've got a new name, they've got their voices and they've got each other. All they need now is a song to sing. Will our heroes find a way to harmonise?

Ella Fitzgerald once said, "the only thing better than singing is more singing". The Heartbreak Choir is a testament to the power of community and the possibility that can be found in healing. This Aussie hit is packed with glorious song and tiny little miracles of friendship and optimism. Wild, wonderful comedy that will charm its way into your hearts. The perfect start to your year of theatre.

"Big voices, small town politics, and a collective desire to be and do good: for each other and for the greater community." - ArtsHub Australia

"We need some laughs right now and this new comedy is filled with recognisable Aussie characters brought to life by a choir of our funniest actors in full voice." - Jonathan Bielski




YES YES YES Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2023 Photo
YES YES YES Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2023
Yes Yes Yes comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2023. Performances will run 28 February - 1 March.
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Year Photo
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Year
Mike Bartletts SNOWFLAKE is Now Playing at Plumb Theatre Photo
Mike Bartlett's SNOWFLAKE is Now Playing at Plumb Theatre
This November Plumb Theatre presents the New Zealand premiere of the critically acclaimed festive hit Snowflake. Written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Mike Bartlett (King Charles III, Doctor Foster), Snowflake stars Michael Lawrence (Simpatico), Layla Pitt (Po' Boys and Oysters) and Clementine Mills (Stop Kiss). Performances run through 11 December 2022.
Review: DI AND VIV AND ROSE at The Pumphouse Theatre, Takapuna, Auckland Photo
Review: DI AND VIV AND ROSE at The Pumphouse Theatre, Takapuna, Auckland
What did our critic think of DI AND VIV AND ROSE at THE PUMPHOUSE Theatre, Takapuna, Auckland?Don't we all hunger for human connection? Love? Support? Laughter?  Directed superbly, with exquisite attention to detail, by Stephanie McKellar- Smith, the action of this emotionally-charged play centres on the powerful bond between three women. The cast  (Lisa Chappell, Eilish Moran, Jodie Dorday) is exceptional and there isn’t a moment when we are not captivated. Enacted with psychological, physical and emotional truth - faces, voices and movement ensure that right from the outset, we have a clear indication of the personality, values, attitudes and ambitions of the three “girls”.  The 1980s was indeed a time of shift

