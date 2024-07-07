Review: AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS at Howick Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for family theatre – for the July holidays – this is definitely worth investigating. Get along on this exciting journey! Even if you’re not usually live theatre goers, this latest treat at HOWICK LITTLE THEATRE will definitely appeal to school aged children, parents and grandparents… and it’s educational too. The journey is presented in “the round” (making it very easy to watch) with lively action and cleverly mapped in front of your eyes by laser. The creative and authentic wardrobe (Jenny Connors, Sue Peters, Abby Lane) captures the era of 1870s well.

Directed with fantastic flair and imaginative vision by Nathan Hey, there is an immediate sense of adventure - the floor is painted with a map of the world, and above is a magnificent moonlit canopy. This will be a journey – and without a delicious doubt, it’s going to be fun. The sophisticated use of light and enchanting sound (Nicole Ashley) in this production is magical – and captivating. The sound and lighting is atmospheric, effectively capturing a range of moods, countries, tension and suspense.

The action is immediate, with an quickly paced (and repeating) sequence which clearly establishes the routine existence of eccentric, orderly, “exact” gentleman Phineas Fogg (Matthew Cousins) always concerned more with time than place. He’s up at the same time every day, checking his fob watch, a cup of tea at 97 degrees, passing the same people in the street every day on his way to his club where he plays whist, and returning in the evening … to do it all again the next day. He’s a whist player – and will take risks if he can work out the odds. No wonder then, that he accepts the wager to journey around the world in a mere 80 days. Matthew Cousins is outstanding in this role of the Victorian gentleman complete with upright values and posture, who is well-spoken and articulate, logical, reserved, unruffled in any dilemma! As long as he’s keeping to time!

And yes, there are dilemmas and adventures aplenty! After employing lively, garrulous, energetic, and sociable Jean Passepartout (Lexie Buchanan), ironically in search of a quieter life, (but who has the same watch – so s/he’s obviously suitable) the two set off. Exceptional and charismatic Lexie Buchanan displays many skills – gymnastic, accent, dance, singing in this role. Phineas Fogg and Passepartout are foils for each other and we certainly see that in action. This adventure soon turns into a range of journeys, by steamer, ship, and train, and even on elephant back and snow sleds! There’s bandits, circus performers, sword fights, dances, delays…

Interspersed with the journey is the conflict – the hunt for the thief of fifty five thousand pounds from the Bank of England, by Inspector Fix (Barrie Graham). Convinced that Fogg is the thief, Fix relentlessly pursues him across many continents. Fix befrienda Passepartout and causes many complications and delay. Excellent work by arm-swinging, determinedly voiced and faced Barrie Graham who captures the resolve of the Victorian constabulary!

But of course – we must have an angle – is there more? And yes, that perspective is provided in the enchanting character of Mrs Aouda (Namrata Mankame-Shanbhag) . Mrs Aouda is rescued from a widow’s funeral pyre in India, (Fogg has 12 hours to spare so has the time to be heroic) and she accompanies Fogg to England. But, on the way, she quietly charms him, and opens his eyes to the beauty of the world. “Those boats are like a floating garden.” Lovely truthful characterisation by Namrata Mankame-Shanbhag who encapsulates the gentle and grounded nature of Mrs Aouda. A favourite scene is the cups of tea they share on the various boats, sliding in tandem with the rolling of the ocean. By the end of the journey, there is genuine warmth between these two. The ultimate prize for Phineas Fogg is true human connection!

Working seamlessly to convey the engaging narrative right from the street scene opening, and to continually absorb the audience in a huge range of characters and ethnicities are the hardworking ensemble who ensure the action and dialogue are easily understood by the audience : Ronal Reddy, Jazmyn Astill, Bess Brookes, Abigail Herbert, Miguel Mitchell, Matthew Palmer, Linnea Quinn. There’s some outstanding talent there!

This lively production runs from 6 July - 27 July in Auckland, at Howick Little Theatre. This includes school holidays – so take the children along! What the audience will enjoy is a imaginatively created, captivatingly performed and supremely staged classic tale.

Tickets are very reasonably priced – available through www.hlt.nz/world

