Previews: AUTAIA at KIRI TE KANAWA THEATRE, AOTEA CENTRE

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As the saying goes, “Pai tū, pai hinga” whatever happens, meet it with courage and integrity - that’s the wairua of ka ora tonu. It is a reminder that no matter what challenges we face, we continue to stand, to create and to move forward together



Presented by Hawaiki TŪ and Auckland Live (a division of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited), this year’s theme, Ka Ora Tonu, speaks to the enduring resilience of our people.. Autaia celebrates identity, artistry and rangatahi leadership.



Founder and Artistic Director of Autaia, Kura Te Ua, says, “What’s exciting this year is seeing so many kura come back already knowing what Autaia is and how to create haka theatre. Alongside them we’re welcoming kura joining us for the first time, so every year the kaupapa keeps growing and new stories keep finding their way onto the stage.”

“Tātaki Auckland Unlimited believed in this kaupapa from the beginning. Its continued support has enabled Autaia to grow from a small initiative within Auckland Live’s Matariki programme in 2021 into one of the country’s leading haka theatre platforms for rangatahi. We’re incredibly grateful for everyone who’s walked alongside us,” says Te Ua.



“My dream is that haka theatre becomes recognised as one of Aotearoa’s great Māori performing artforms. I want our rangatahi to know there is a future where they can create, perform and build careers telling our stories on stages throughout Aotearoa and the world,” Te Ua adds.



“Autaia is built on the foundations of te ao haka, while giving rangatahi the freedom to imagine beyond it. They create original works that reflect their lives today, while remaining connected to where they come from. That’s what makes Autaia special,” says Te Ua.



For a second year, the two-night format features categories which will showcase high-impact performances. Each school will present an original haka theatre piece, conceptualised, choreographed and performed by the students. The three creative categories include:

Haka Bracket: Haka infused with theatrical storytelling

Haka Musical: Haka blended with song, drama, and characterisation

Haka Movement: Storytelling through Haka Movement and choreography

After years of rangatahi asking, “What’s next after Autaia?”, 2026 marks the first year of the Hawaiki TŪ Academy - Tūmata Kōkiri. The Academy extends the Autaia kaupapa beyond the stage, creating a year-round pathway for rangatahi to deepen their haka theatre practice while exploring opportunities in professional training, employment, and the wider performing arts industry.



Daniel Clarke, Director of Auckland Live, says, “One of the most rewarding parts of Auckland Live’s role is supporting ambitious ideas that create lasting opportunities for artists and communities. We’ve been proud to champion Autaia from the very beginning and to watch it grow into a powerful platform for haka theatre, giving rangatahi the confidence, skills and stage to share their stories. Seeing that journey continue is incredibly exciting.”

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